Indictment: Woman murdered adopted son. Warrants allege she taped boy’s mouth, beat him with yardstick.

Dr. William Harrison, a pathologist at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, performed an autopsy and concluded that Kendall died from blunt-force trauma to the back of his head, which caused his brain to swell and led to a lack of oxygen, according to the search warrant. Harrison also found cuts, bruises and other marks that were left by some kind of object, the search warrants said. A belt buckle mark on Kendall's body appeared to match a belt that investigators had seized from Kimberly Smith's house, search warrants said.

"Detectives also compared the masking tape found at the scene and determined it had been used to tape Kendall's mouth shut by wrapping it twice around his head and neck," the search warrants said.

According to the search warrants, Kimberly Smith gave several different explanations on how Kendall was injured.

She initially told investigators that she had been playing with Kendall in the upstairs hallway, holding Kendall under his arms and lifting him in the air about six to seven feet, according to the search warrants. She said she tripped over his brother, falling to the floor and dropping Kendall on his head. She told investigators that Kendall cried and then went limp.