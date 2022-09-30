Indictments allege man fraudulently collected more than $76,000 in rent from Hispanic residents in Forsyth.

A man has been indicted on charges that he fraudulently collected more than $76,000 in a rent-scam that targeted Hispanic people in Forsyth County.

Khalil Nadir Rynes, 29, was indicted Monday by a Forsyth County grand jury on 10 felony counts of obtaining property by false pretenses. Indictments list two different addresses for Rynes — a residence on Nighthawk Place in Greensboro and a residence on Ramsgate Court in Winston-Salem.

The indictments list a total of $76,580 that Rynes is alleged to have fraudulently collected. Winston-Salem police have alleged that Rynes entered into "housing rental" or "rent-to-own" agreements with Hispanic victims, even though Rynes didn't own the properties he rented out and didn't have permission to sell them.

Rynes was first arrested in June, with investigators saying that Rynes defrauded six Hispanic victims between Dec. 1, 2019 and Feb. 1. He was released in mid-June on a $102,500 bond. He is currently out on a written promise to appear in court. It was not immediately clear when he will appear in Forsyth Superior Court. A trial date has not yet been set.

Winston-Salem police issued a news release Aug. 25, announcing four additional charges. According to the news release, Winston-Salem police received reports of fraud on June 29, June 30 and Aug. 10.

Winston-Salem police said patrol officers received the first report about Rynes on Aug. 17, 2020. The indictment alleges that Rynes collected $4,330 from a woman with whom he entered a rental agreement for a home at 1900 E. Third St.

A search warrant said, in another instance, Winston-Salem police were called to a home at 3038 Colgate Drive on July 19, 2021. Police were responding to a report that people were illegally living in the house. Police investigators talked to a woman there who told them that she had rented the house from a family friend named Khalil, the search warrant said.

Police investigators later found the owner of the house, who told police that she had not authorized anyone to live in the house or sell it. The woman said she was in the process of selling the property when she learned that people were living there.

The woman living in the house told police she had entered into an agreement with Rynes and identified him from a photo lineup. She told police she had paid $5,000 and then paid him $500 a month after that. She told police Rynes had advertised the house for rent on Facebook Marketplace, according to the search warrant.

Indictments allege that he collected $15,000 in rental payments from the woman. He is alleged to have collected rental payments ranging from $5,000 to as high as $13,000, indictments allege.

One of the alleged victims, Juan Nolasco, sued Rynes in Forsyth District Court. Attorney John Combs filed the lawsuit on July 20, 2021. The lawsuit said Nolasco paid $5,000 as a down payment and then paid $500 a month for three months for a total of $6,500. Nolasco spent $30,000 in labor and materials to renovate the property, the lawsuit said.

After three months, Henrietta Floyd and Barry Campbell, who owned the property, contacted Nolasco and told him that Rynes was not authorized to sell the residence, the lawsuit said.

Nolasco sought more than $30,000 in compensatory and punitive damages. Rynes never filed a written response to the lawsuit, and on April 5, District Court Judge George Cleland IV issued a default judgment against Rynes for $35,000, court documents said.