Inmate at Forsyth County Jail died in March from natural causes, autopsy report said.

An inmate at the Forsyth County Jail died from natural causes in March, according to an autopsy report.

Jack Jeffery Murphy-Renzi, 19, of Winston-Salem, died March 12 at the Forsyth County Jail, where he had been since March 4 on a charge of driving while impaired, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

An autopsy report said Murphy-Renzi likely died from cardiac dysrhythmia, which is an irregular heartbeat. Murphy-Renzi’s heart either beat too fast or too slow. The autopsy report also said Murphy-Renzi had signs of cells dying along the muscles in his heart. He also was mildly dehydrated, the autopsy report said.

The sheriff’s office said that Murphy-Renzi was found unresponsive in his cell at 2:15 a.m. March 12. Detention officers immediately tried to save his life, and medical personnel were called to the scene.

According to the autopsy report, Murphy-Renzi was found nude in his cell. His jail jumpsuit was in the cell. About 30 minutes before, detention officers had seen Murphy-Renzi lying on his bed and breathing, the autopsy report said. Paramedics used an automated defibrillator on him but found no shockable rhythm. They also saw foam coming out of his mouth.

“He had made a statement earlier that it would be the last time anyone saw him alive,” the autopsy report said. But investigators found nothing that indicated that Murphy-Renzi had tried to kill himself. There was a faint mark around his neck but there was nothing in the cell that Murphy-Renzi could have used to hang himself, the autopsy report said.

Before he was found, other inmates said it sounded like Murphy-Renzi was hallucinating. At the time he was incarcerated, his cell and others were on lockdown, requiring inmates to be in their cells for 23 hours and only being allowed out for one hour alone. But Murphy-Renzi did not come out of his cell for his one hour and was not eating.

His cell contained numerous Styrofoam trays of food and unopened milk containers. No other inmates had access to his cell, the autopsy report said. There was a video surveillance camera in his cell, but smeared food and other substances blocked the camera lens.

His medical history indicated he had attention deficit hyperactive disorder and that he had been prescribed a drug called lisdexamfetamine.

No drugs were found in his system, and his last EKG, performed in 2020, was normal, the autopsy report said.

Dr. Patrick Lantz, the Forsyth County medical examiner who performed the autopsy, could not be reached for comment.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office opened an internal investigation on the day of Murphy-Renzi’s death and closed it the same day after finding no policy violations, Annie Sims, spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office, said in an email.

The sheriff’s office asked the State Bureau of Investigation to investigate Murphy-Renzi’s death. Angie Grube, a spokeswoman for the SBI, said the investigation is still ongoing.

The Division of Health Services Regulation of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services is the state agency that inspects jails across the state twice a year and investigates after an inmate dies in custody. The agency investigated Murphy-Renzi’s death and found no deficiencies, according to a March 28 letter to Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr.

Murphy-Renzi was the fifth inmate to die in the jail since December 2019.

An inmate, Christopher Wiley Crisp, 52, of Walkertown, died Dec. 31, 2021, in the jail due to a tumor in Crisp’s left lung, causing internal bleeding. Dr. Jerri McLemore, a Forsyth County medical examiner, determined that Crisp died of natural causes.

Another inmate, James Michael Anderson, 48, of Lexington, died from suicide in the jail, an autopsy report said. Anderson died on Sept. 20, 2021. A detention officer found Anderson at 4:30 a.m. that day, hanging by a sheet in his cell.

State inspectors found that during the three-day period around when Anderson killed himself, detention officers failed on some occasions to make timely rounds. But the sheriff’s office said there were no violations in the 11 hours leading up to Anderson’s death or in the 12 hours after his death.

On July 7, 2020, Anthony Robert Giles, 31, hanged himself at the Forsyth County Jail with a sheet in his cell.

Criminal charges were brought in the case of John Elliott Neville, 56, who died Dec. 4, 2019, at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Five former detention officers and a nurse were initially charged with involuntary manslaughter, but a Forsyth County grand jury declined to indict the detention officers, leaving the nurse, Michelle Heughins, as the only one currently facing charges.

A federal lawsuit is pending against Heughins and Wellpath, the jail’s former medical provider. A $3 million settlement was reached with the other defendants, including Kimbrough.