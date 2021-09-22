Inmate at Forsyth jail killed himself, officials say

An investigation is underway after an inmate at the Forsyth County jail died Monday. In a statement issued Wednesday, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said the man killed himself.

James Michael Anderson, 48, of Lexington, was found unresponsive in his cell Monday, the sheriff's office said. Detention officers tried to save Anderson's life until medical personnel came, but Anderson died. It was not clear from the news release whether Anderson died at the jail or at a hospital.

The sheriff’s office did not provide any other details about Anderson’s death. Sheriff’s office officials did not say when on Monday Anderson was found or whether Anderson was in a single cell. They also did not say whether Anderson was on suicide watch and did not provide details on how Anderson is alleged to have killed himself.

Annie G. Sims, a spokeswoman for the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, declined to answer specific questions about Anderson’s death, noting that this is an active investigation.

Anderson had been incarcerated at the jail since July 8 on charges of failure to appear in court, possession of a controlled substance in a jail and other charges. On Monday, various prosecutors filed court papers voluntarily dismissing pending charges against Anderson, court records show.

