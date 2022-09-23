Inmate spotted outside his cell at the Forsyth County Jail. He has been charged with possession of tools for escaping custody.

A Forsyth County detention officer saw an inmate leaving his locked cell on Thursday, but the man went back to his cell when the officer told him to do so, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said Friday.

The sheriff's office did not say how the inmate managed to get out of his cell, but did say that he did not use something smuggled in from outside to open his cell. At the time, authorities said, all the inmates in that unit were confined to their cells.

The detention officer was speaking to a different inmate through a closed door when the officer saw the inmate leave his cell and go into the common area of the housing unit. The sheriff's office said the officer told the man to go back to his cell, and he complied.

Timothy Douglas Bailey, a 38-year-old resident of Winston-Salem, was charged with one count of felony possession of tools for escaping custody. His bond was set at $50,000 for the offense, and he remains in the jail, authorities said.

During the incident, the inmate was "nowhere near close to escaping the facility," Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough said.

The jail was constructed with multiple rings of containment that serve to prevent escape, Kimbrough said. Still, Kimbrough called the incident a serious violation.

"We will not tolerate blatant disregard for the safety and security of those within our custody and care,” Kimbrough said.

Jail records indicated Bailey was awaiting trial on charges of breaking and entering, drug possession, trespass and indecent exposure, before the additional charge was made on Thursday.