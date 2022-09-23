Inmate used tissue paper and plastic spoon to escape his cell at the Forsyth County Jail, warrant says. He was spotted and charged.

An inmate in the Forsyth County Jail is accused of using tissue paper and a plastic spoon Thursday to escape from his cell, according to an arrest warrant.

A Forsyth County detention officer saw Timothy Douglas Bailey, the inmate, leaving his cell, but Bailey returned to his cell when the officer told him to do so, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said Friday.

The sheriff's office didn’t say how Bailey managed to get out of his cell inside the jail. In addition, Bailey didn’t use something smuggled in from outside the jail to open his cell, the sheriff’s office said.

At the time, authorities said, all the inmates in that unit were confined to their cells.

The detention officer was speaking to another inmate through a closed door when the officer allegedly saw Bailey leave his cell and go into the common area of the housing unit.

The sheriff's office said the officer told the man to go back to his cell, and he complied.

Bailey, 38, of North Patterson Avenue was charged with one count of felony possession of tools for escaping custody, according to the arrest warrant.

Bailey was being held Friday in the jail with his bond set at $50,000 bond, the sheriff’s office said.

Bailey is scheduled to appear Monday in Forsyth District Court for this offense, a court record shows.

During the incident, the inmate was "nowhere near close to escaping the facility," Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. said.

The jail was constructed with multiple rings of containment that serve to prevent escape, Kimbrough said.

However, Kimbrough called the incident a serious violation.

"We will not tolerate blatant disregard for the safety and security of those within our custody and care,” Kimbrough said.

Jail and court records indicated Bailey is awaiting trial on charges of breaking and entering, possession of methamphetamine, first-degree trespass and indecent exposure, before the additional charge was filed Thursday.

Bailey is scheduled to appear Wednesday on the initial charges that led to his arrest and incarceration in the jail, court records show.