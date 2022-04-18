 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking

Innocence hearing begins for five convicted of killing Chris Paul's grandfather 20 years ago

  • 0
Nathaniel Jones Hearing

Nathaniel Cauthen, one of four men convicted of killing Nathaniel Jones in 2002, sits with his attorney Julie Boyer in Courtroom 6A on Monday during a hearing to determine whether he is found innocent.

 Allison Lee Isley, Journal

A hearing started Monday morning to determine if four men convicted as teenagers in the 2002 murder of NBA star Chris Paul's grandfather, Nathaniel Jones, are innocent.

The men are now all in their 30s — Nathaniel Cauthen, Rayshawn Banner, Christopher Bryant and Jermal Tolliver. Cauthen and Banner, who are brothers, are serving life sentences. Bryant, Tolliver and a fifth man, Dorrell Brayboy, served about 15 years in prison before being released. Brayboy was murdered in August 2019, so there is no claim with the N.C. Innocence Inquiry Commission.

Nathaniel Jones, 61, was killed during an attack at the carport of his home on Moravia Street on Nov. 15, 2002. An autopsy report said he died of arrhythmia brought on by the attack and blunt-force injuries. Days after Jones' death, Chris Paul, then a standout basketball player at West Forsyth High School, scored 61 points in his grandfather's honor. He now plays for the Phoenix Suns. He has not made any public statement about the hearing. 

The commission held a hearing in March 2020 and voted that there was sufficient evidence that the four men might be innocent.

People are also reading…

During this week's hearing, a three-judge panel will hear evidence and make a final determination on whether the men are innocent.

Brad Bannon, who represents Bryant, gave an opening statement Monday morning, saying that there is clear evidence that the five teenagers were coerced by Winston-Salem police to give false confessions. 

Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Martin urged the panel in her opening statements to uphold the murder convictions, saying that there is no evidence of innocence that clears the men of wrongdoing.

The hearing is scheduled to last all through this week. 

Nathaniel Jones Hearing

Christopher Bryant, one of four men convicted of killing Nathaniel Jones in 2002, walks out of Courtroom 6A Monday during a break in a hearing to determine if he is found innocent.
Nathaniel Jones Hearing

Jermal Tolliver, one of four men convicted of killing Nathaniel Jones in 2002, walks out of Courtroom 6A during a break Monday in a hearing to determine if he is found innocent.
Nathaniel Jones Hearing

Rayshawn Banner, one of four men convicted of killing Nathaniel Jones in 2002, sits with his attorney Christine Mumma in Courtroom 6A Monday during a hearing to determine if he is found innocent.

336-727-7326

@mhewlettWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Extortion charges dropped against ex-GOP chair in Forsyth as part of plea deal. Nathan Tabor pleads guilty to larceny, cocaine possession.

Extortion charges dropped against ex-GOP chair in Forsyth as part of plea deal. Nathan Tabor pleads guilty to larceny, cocaine possession.

Nathan Tabor, former Forsyth County GOP chairman, saw the bulk of his most serious criminal charges in Brunswick County dismissed as a result of a plea deal in which he pleaded no context to several felony and misdemeanor drug charges as well as some charges related to allegations that he stole catalytic converters. He had faced numerous criminal charges in three separate counties over the last six months, but now he only faces a misdemeanor cyberstalking charge in Forsyth County. Tabor, a self-described Christian conservative who fought against same-sex marriage and advocated for anti-abortion legislation, was Forsyth County's GOP chair from 2009 to 2012. 

Mother of one of the Winston Salem Five believes they will be exonerated in the murder of Chris Paul's grandfather

Mother of one of the Winston Salem Five believes they will be exonerated in the murder of Chris Paul's grandfather

Geneva Bryant is the mother of Christopher Bryant, one of five men convicted as teenagers in the 2002 murder of Nathaniel Jones, the grandfather of NBA star Chris Paul. She said in a recent interview that she always believed that her son and the four other boys had nothing to do with Jones' death. A hearing, starting Monday, of a panel of three superior court judges will help determine if those men will be exonerated. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Archeologists discover ancient Roman economic crisis from their coin’s composition

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert