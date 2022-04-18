Innocence hearing begins for five convicted of killing Chris Paul's grandfather 20 years ago

A hearing started Monday morning to determine if four men convicted as teenagers in the 2002 murder of NBA star Chris Paul's grandfather, Nathaniel Jones, are innocent.

The men are now all in their 30s — Nathaniel Cauthen, Rayshawn Banner, Christopher Bryant and Jermal Tolliver. Cauthen and Banner, who are brothers, are serving life sentences. Bryant, Tolliver and a fifth man, Dorrell Brayboy, served about 15 years in prison before being released. Brayboy was murdered in August 2019, so there is no claim with the N.C. Innocence Inquiry Commission.

Nathaniel Jones, 61, was killed during an attack at the carport of his home on Moravia Street on Nov. 15, 2002. An autopsy report said he died of arrhythmia brought on by the attack and blunt-force injuries. Days after Jones' death, Chris Paul, then a standout basketball player at West Forsyth High School, scored 61 points in his grandfather's honor. He now plays for the Phoenix Suns. He has not made any public statement about the hearing.

The commission held a hearing in March 2020 and voted that there was sufficient evidence that the four men might be innocent.

During this week's hearing, a three-judge panel will hear evidence and make a final determination on whether the men are innocent.

Brad Bannon, who represents Bryant, gave an opening statement Monday morning, saying that there is clear evidence that the five teenagers were coerced by Winston-Salem police to give false confessions.

Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Martin urged the panel in her opening statements to uphold the murder convictions, saying that there is no evidence of innocence that clears the men of wrongdoing.

The hearing is scheduled to last all through this week.

