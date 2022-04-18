Innocence hearing begins for four convicted of killing Chris Paul's grandfather 20 years ago

On Monday, three superior court judges began a rare hearing to determine if four men convicted as teenagers in the 2002 murder of NBA star Chris Paul’s grandfather, Nathaniel Jones, are innocent and should be exonerated.

The hearing, expected to last all week, is the culmination of a process that started in 2015, when one of the four men, Christopher Bryant, filed a claim with the N.C. Innocence Inquiry Commission, the first agency of its kind when it was established in 2006 and began operating a year later. Out of more than 3,200 claims filed, only 15 have resulted in exonerations, according to the organization’s website.

Bryant, Jermal Tolliver, Dorrell Brayboy and Nathaniel Cauthen were 15 and Cauthen’s brother, Rayshawn Banner was 14 when Winston-Salem police charged all of them with murder. Cauthen and Banner are serving life sentences for first-degree murder. Bryant, Tolliver and Brayboy served about 15 years and were released in 2017 and 2018, but Brayboy was stabbed to death in August 2019 before he could file a claim.

Brad Bannon, Bryant’s attorney, said in opening statements Monday that the aim this week is not to prove that the men had lousy attorneys or that there was a conspiracy to force alleged false confessions. The men’s attorneys don’t have to provide evidence of another suspect, he said.

“We have a simple burden and that is to prove by clear and convincing evidence that they are innocent,” Bannon said.

There was never any definitive physical evidence – fingerprints or DNA – that placed them at the scene, and the only eyewitness who testified – Jessicah Black – has since recanted. The only physical evidence in the case is shoe impressions on Jones’ Lincoln Town Car that might match a pair of Air Force 1s seized from the house where Banner and Cauthen lived.

The other attorneys representing the men are Julie Boyer for Cauthen; Christine Mumma for Banner and Mark Rabil for Tolliver.

Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Martin urged the three judges – Allen Baddour, Karen Eady-Williams and John Dunlow – to uphold the convictions.

The two opening statements were filled with stark contrasts. Bannon outlined a case where he alleged that five teenagers were held for hours while Winston-Salem police detectives lied to them and threatened them with the death penalty to coerce false confessions.

Martin, however, argued that these teenagers weren’t innocent – she said they had a total of more than 140 contacts with law-enforcement – and that judges at the local level and at the state appellate level looked at all the issues brought up and upheld the convictions. She argued that the men had capable attorneys and due process that protected their constitutional rights.

Jones, 61, died on Nov. 15, 2002, after he was attacked on the carport of his home at 905 Moravia St. Winston-Salem police found Jones, who owned a gas station on New Walkertown Road, lying on his stomach near his Lincoln Town Car, his hands bound behind his back with black tape. Black tape was wrapped around his mouth. An autopsy determined that he died from arrhythmia brought on by the stress of the attack and blunt-force trauma.

Martin said Jones was a strong man and he managed to get up twice to fend off the attack.

Days after his grandfather died, Chris Paul, then a standout basketball player at West Forsyth High School, scored 61 points in a game in Jones’ honor. He now plays for the Phoenix Suns and is set to release a book, “Sixty-One: Life Lessons from Papa, On and Off the Court,” about his relationship with Jones. He and his family have not made any public statements about the hearing this week. Three members of Nathaniel Jones’ family attended the hearing Monday.

In his opening statement, Bannon argued that at every step of the way, Winston-Salem police investigators failed to follow up important leads in the case and abandoned those leads when they began focusing on the five teenagers.

Those missed opportunities, Bannon said, included an alleged crack house across the street. And police failed to follow up on Crime Stoppers tips identifying three potential suspects because they had already charged the teenagers, Bannon said.

The investigation started focusing on the teenagers after Tolliver’s mother called a police detective and said that her son had been acting strangely after Jones’ death. She told the detective she thought Tolliver might know something about Jones’ death.

That’s when, Bannon said, Tolliver was brought in to the police station. He denied involvement but mentioned that he had been hanging out with Bryant, Banner, Cauthen and Brayboy. Soon, they and a 16-year-old girl named Jessicah Black, who had been driving some of the boys around that night, were brought in for hours and hours of questioning, Bannon said.

Detectives told the teenagers that they could get the death penalty if they didn’t start talking and whenever they said they didn’t kill Jones, they were accused of lying. In one instance, Bannon said, Stan Nieves, a police detective, took Bryant’s arm and showed him where a needle for lethal injection would go. Within minutes, Bryant started implicating himself.

The detectives who threatened the death penalty were lying because juveniles couldn’t get the death penalty, Bannon argued.

And when the teenagers began talking, their statements were all over the place, Bannon said. They were wildly inconsistent with each other and with the crime scene. There was no consistency in who planned the attack, how it was carried out, whether weapons were used or where they left Jones after the attack. For example, some said that they left Jones lying on his back or that he was lying in the yard, when police found Jones lying on his stomach in his carport, Bannon said.

In the end, the teenagers were interrogated between five to eight hours before police recorded their statements, Bannon said. And the only person who came home afterward was Jessicah Black.

Martin argued, however, that at every step of the way, the teenagers were afforded both capable attorneys who investigated their claims and advocated for them and constitutional protections through the criminal justice system.

Jury verdicts are supposed to have some finality to them, she said. But they are supposed to be scrutinized, and that was done through the decisions the trial judges made and the appellate decisions that upheld the convictions.

She argued that on the night of Jones’ murder, there weren’t many witnesses because there was senior night at nearby Parkland High School and it was homecoming weekend at Winston-Salem State University. But it was clear that Jones was attacked by multiple people, she said.

And, Martin argued that there is no reason to believe Black’s recantation now. She was manipulated, Martin alleged, by an unscrupulous reporter named Hunter Atkins, who she said harassed several witnesses for a story he never published.

The first witness called Monday was Julie Bridenstine, staff attorney for the N.C. Innocence Inquiry Commission. Through questioning from Mumma, she went through the case and the commission’s investigation.

She will be on the stand Tuesday as Martin continues to cross-examine her.

