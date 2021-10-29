 Skip to main content
Inoperable handgun found at Mineral Springs Elementary, officials said
Inoperable handgun found at Mineral Springs Elementary, officials said

A teacher at Mineral Springs Elementary School confiscated an inoperable handgun Friday from a student after a schoolmate put the gun in the student's hooded sweatshirt pocket, authorities said.

The incident is latest in a rash of guns found within the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.

The incident happened about noon as Winston-Salem police officers responded to a call for police service at the school, police said. When officers arrived, school officials told them a handgun fell out of a student's pocket.

A teacher immediately confiscated the gun, and the 12-year-old student was removed from class, police said. Investigators learned that the handgun was unknowingly put in that student's hooded sweatshirt pocket by another student when the student was out of the classroom, police said.

An officer took custody of the handgun, which was unloaded, police said.

"Anytime it is believed a weapon is on campus, operable or not, law enforcement is called," said Brent Campbell, a spokesman for the school district.

School officials handled disciplinary actions for the students involved in the incident, police said.

No charges are being filed at this time, police said. School administrators contacted the parents of the students.

All students were safe, and no students or staff were ever threatened or harmed, Campbell and police said.

School officials also notified Mineral Springs parents via email and phone calls, letting them know that this was a non-emergency situation and that at no time did school officials feel students were in any danger, Campbell said.

"The issue was resolved in a matter of minutes …" Campbell said. "We take these matters seriously and appreciate our students' and staff's heightened response and efforts making us aware about anything that is of concern."

Since a student at Mount Tabor High School was fatally shot on campus Sept. 1, six guns have been confiscated from students at Mount Tabor, Parkland, and Reynolds high schools, as well as at Paisley IB Magnet School.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

