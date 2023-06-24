Two people were shot and wounded in separate shootings overnight Friday into early Saturday in Winston-Salem, authorities said.

Winston-Salem police responded shortly before 9 p.m. to 5 Inverness St. when their ShotSpotter alert system indicated gunfire at that location, police said.

When officers arrived, they found damaged property, shell casings and blood droplets that pointed to a shooting, police said.

However, there were no victims at that address and no other 911 calls, police said.

Several hours later, Carlos Olivas Orellana, 42, arrived at the home and told officers that he and his roommate, Felix Leon Salinas, 33, were standing in front of their home when someone in the distance fired a gun at them, police said.

Orellana told officers that he wasn't harmed, but Salinas suffered a gunshot wound to his upper rear thigh, police said. Salinas then drove away from the scene in his vehicle, and he didn't seek medical treatment at any local hospital, police said.

Police haven't found Salinas.

A third roommate of Orellana, Heather Nicole Cross, 33, was in the home when the gunfire happened, but she also wasn't hurt, police said.

Nearly six hours later, police responded at 2:43 a.m. to the 800 block of Bethabara Point Circle to investigate a reported shooting, police said.

When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old male juvenile who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his back and arm, police said. The juvenile was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The juvenile is in critical, but stable condition at the hospital, police said.

This shooting doesn't appear to be random act, police said.

Police are investigating both incidents.

Anyone with information about these shootings can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.

Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.