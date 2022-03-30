Investigation into sex acts involving dogs: more charges, second suspect, Forsyth sheriff's office says

A Walkertown man is facing 17 additional charges connected to allegations that he performed sexual acts on dogs, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Wednesday. A King woman was also charged with two counts related to similar allegations.

Timothy Lewis Blackmon, 42, of Cain Forest Drive was initially arrested March 24 and charged with two counts of felony crime against nature. He now faces a total of 19 counts of felony crime against nature after the sheriff’s office filed additional charges.

Tracy Lynn Abbott, 43, of King, was charged with two counts of felony crime against nature.

The sheriff’s office said investigators received a tip on March 21 that a Forsyth County resident was using a phone messaging application to sell videos of himself participating in sexual acts with dogs.

Deputies executed a search warrant on Blackmon’s house on March 24. Deputies with the animal control division seized two dogs and placed them into protective custody. The sheriff’s office has said the two dogs are safe and are in the custody of the Forsyth Humane Society.

Arrest warrants allege that Blackmon committed these sexual acts on large black male dogs and a large black and white female dog on different days over the past three months. One arrest warrant alleges sexual acts between Jan. 22 and Feb. 15.

Several arrest warrants allege sexual acts between Feb. 22 and Feb. 23. Another arrest warrant says a sexual act occurred on March 17.

Arrest warrants allege that Abbott performed a sexual act on a large black male dog on March 17.

The sheriff’s office did not provide any details on the connection between Blackmon and Abbott. The search warrant executed on March 24 has not been returned to the Forsyth County clerk’s office.

Abbott, who was arrested by the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office, appeared before a magistrate and received a $35,000 bond. She is currently in the Stokes County Jail and is scheduled to appear in Forsyth District Court on April 7.

Blackmon was brought before a magistrate again on the new charges and was given a bond of $750,000. He is being held in the Forsyth County Jail and is scheduled to appear in Forsyth District Court on Thursday.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office at 336-727-2112; text information, photos or videos via Text-A-Tip at 336-920-8477 or call Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Spanish speakers can contact Crime Stoppers at 336-728-3904.

