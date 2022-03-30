 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Investigation into sex acts involving dogs: more charges, second suspect, Forsyth sheriff's office says

  • 0

A Walkertown man is facing 17 additional charges connected to allegations that he performed sexual acts on dogs, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Wednesday. A King woman was also charged with two counts related to similar allegations.

Timothy Lewis Blackmon

Blackmon

Timothy Lewis Blackmon, 42, of Cain Forest Drive was initially arrested March 24 and charged with two counts of felony crime against nature. He now faces a total of 19 counts of felony crime against nature after the sheriff’s office filed additional charges.

Tracy Lynn Abbott, 43, of King, was charged with two counts of felony crime against nature.

The sheriff’s office said investigators received a tip on March 21 that a Forsyth County resident was using a phone messaging application to sell videos of himself participating in sexual acts with dogs.

Deputies executed a search warrant on Blackmon’s house on March 24. Deputies with the animal control division seized two dogs and placed them into protective custody. The sheriff’s office has said the two dogs are safe and are in the custody of the Forsyth Humane Society.

People are also reading…

Arrest warrants allege that Blackmon committed these sexual acts on large black male dogs and a large black and white female dog on different days over the past three months. One arrest warrant alleges sexual acts between Jan. 22 and Feb. 15.

Several arrest warrants allege sexual acts between Feb. 22 and Feb. 23. Another arrest warrant says a sexual act occurred on March 17.

Arrest warrants allege that Abbott performed a sexual act on a large black male dog on March 17.

The sheriff’s office did not provide any details on the connection between Blackmon and Abbott. The search warrant executed on March 24 has not been returned to the Forsyth County clerk’s office.

Abbott, who was arrested by the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office, appeared before a magistrate and received a $35,000 bond. She is currently in the Stokes County Jail and is scheduled to appear in Forsyth District Court on April 7.

Blackmon was brought before a magistrate again on the new charges and was given a bond of $750,000. He is being held in the Forsyth County Jail and is scheduled to appear in Forsyth District Court on Thursday.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office at 336-727-2112; text information, photos or videos via Text-A-Tip at 336-920-8477 or call Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Spanish speakers can contact Crime Stoppers at 336-728-3904.

336-727-7326

@mhewlettWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pfafftown man sentenced to at least 250 years in prison for sexually abusing and raping a girl for five years, starting when she was 6.

Pfafftown man sentenced to at least 250 years in prison for sexually abusing and raping a girl for five years, starting when she was 6.

A Pfafftown man will spend at least 250 years in prison for sexually abusing and raping a girl for five years, starting when she was 6. Dale Bernard Hairston was found guilty Monday after a week-long trial of 31 counts of child sexual abuse. Judge Eric Morgan gave Hairston 10 consecutive sentences of 25 years to 35 years in prison. That adds up to a minimum total sentence of 250 years in prison for the 62-year-old man. 

Man accused of sex crimes involving dogs, Forsyth investigators say

Man accused of sex crimes involving dogs, Forsyth investigators say

Timothy Lewis Blackmon was arrested Thursday on charges that he performed sexual acts on dogs. The arrest came after the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office received a tip that a Forsyth County resident was using a phone messaging application to film himself perform sexual acts on dogs. The sheriff's office executed a search warrant and seized two dogs, who are now in safe and in the custody of the Forsyth Humane Society. Blackmon is facing two counts of felony crime against nature. 

Nathan Tabor indicted on felony extortion charges. Former Forsyth Republican chairman accused of making threats to a sheriff, police chief

Nathan Tabor indicted on felony extortion charges. Former Forsyth Republican chairman accused of making threats to a sheriff, police chief

Nathan Tabor, the former chairman of the Forsyth County Republican Party from 2009 to 2012, has been indicted on numerous felony charges, including two counts of extortion. This is the latest in a series of legal challenges facing Tabor, 48, who was once active in Republican politics and who ran for political office. He is facing a slew of charges in Brunswick County connected to allegations that he stole a number of items, including catalytic converters and a $6,000 golf cart. In Forsyth, he is facing a charge related to allegations that he harassed his former pastor. 

Former detention officer for Forsyth County Jail pleads guilty to drug charges

Former detention officer for Forsyth County Jail pleads guilty to drug charges

A former detention officer at the Forsyth County Jail has pleaded guilty to having drugs and drug paraphernalia at her job. As part of a plea arrangement for first-time drug offenders, she was placed on unsupervised probation for about six months. If she doesn't get into any more trouble and complies with the terms of her probation, the criminal charges will be dismissed. A Forsyth County prosecutor has already dismissed other drug charges against her as part of the plea deal. She worked as a detention officer at the Forsyth County Jail from June 8, 2020 until Jan. 26, 2021, when she got fired. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden Administration looks to give NASA historic 2023 budget

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert