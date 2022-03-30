 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Investigation into sex acts with pets: more charges, second suspect, Forsyth sheriff's office says

  • 0

A Walkertown man arrested last week on allegations he filmed himself performing sexual acts with two dogs now faces 17 additional charges of felony crime against nature, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday. A King woman also is charged with crimes against nature, investigators said.

Timothy Lewis Blackmon

Blackmon

Timothy Lewis Blackmon, 42, of Cain Forest Drive was initially arrested March 24 on two counts of felony crime against nature. The sheriff's office said it received a tip on March 21 that a Forsyth County resident was using a phone messaging application to sell videos of himself participating in sexual acts with dogs, according to the news release.

On March 24, Blackmon was arrested after sheriff's deputies executed a search warrant at his house. Deputies with the animal control division seized two dogs and placed them into protective custody. The sheriff's office said the two dogs were safe and were with the Forsyth Humane Society.

Blackmon was charged Wednesday with an additional 17 counts of felony crime against nature. Tracy Lynn Abbott, 43, was charged with two counts of felony crime against nature. The Stokes County Sheriff's Office arrested Abbott, and she appeared before a magistrate where she received a $35,000 bond. She is currently in the Stokes County Jail and is scheduled to appear in Forsyth District Court on April 7.

People are also reading…

Blackmon appeared before a magistrate on the new charges and was given a bond of $750,000. He is still being held in the Forsyth County Jail and is scheduled to appear in Forsyth District Court on Thursday. 

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office at 336-727-2112; text information, photos or videos via Text-A-Tip at 336-920-8477 or call Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Spanish speakers can contact Crime Stoppers at 336-728-3904.

336-727-7326

@mhewlettWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pfafftown man sentenced to at least 250 years in prison for sexually abusing and raping a girl for five years, starting when she was 6.

Pfafftown man sentenced to at least 250 years in prison for sexually abusing and raping a girl for five years, starting when she was 6.

A Pfafftown man will spend at least 250 years in prison for sexually abusing and raping a girl for five years, starting when she was 6. Dale Bernard Hairston was found guilty Monday after a week-long trial of 31 counts of child sexual abuse. Judge Eric Morgan gave Hairston 10 consecutive sentences of 25 years to 35 years in prison. That adds up to a minimum total sentence of 250 years in prison for the 62-year-old man. 

Man accused of sex crimes involving dogs, Forsyth investigators say

Man accused of sex crimes involving dogs, Forsyth investigators say

Timothy Lewis Blackmon was arrested Thursday on charges that he performed sexual acts on dogs. The arrest came after the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office received a tip that a Forsyth County resident was using a phone messaging application to film himself perform sexual acts on dogs. The sheriff's office executed a search warrant and seized two dogs, who are now in safe and in the custody of the Forsyth Humane Society. Blackmon is facing two counts of felony crime against nature. 

Nathan Tabor indicted on felony extortion charges. Former Forsyth Republican chairman accused of making threats to a sheriff, police chief

Nathan Tabor indicted on felony extortion charges. Former Forsyth Republican chairman accused of making threats to a sheriff, police chief

Nathan Tabor, the former chairman of the Forsyth County Republican Party from 2009 to 2012, has been indicted on numerous felony charges, including two counts of extortion. This is the latest in a series of legal challenges facing Tabor, 48, who was once active in Republican politics and who ran for political office. He is facing a slew of charges in Brunswick County connected to allegations that he stole a number of items, including catalytic converters and a $6,000 golf cart. In Forsyth, he is facing a charge related to allegations that he harassed his former pastor. 

Former detention officer for Forsyth County Jail pleads guilty to drug charges

Former detention officer for Forsyth County Jail pleads guilty to drug charges

A former detention officer at the Forsyth County Jail has pleaded guilty to having drugs and drug paraphernalia at her job. As part of a plea arrangement for first-time drug offenders, she was placed on unsupervised probation for about six months. If she doesn't get into any more trouble and complies with the terms of her probation, the criminal charges will be dismissed. A Forsyth County prosecutor has already dismissed other drug charges against her as part of the plea deal. She worked as a detention officer at the Forsyth County Jail from June 8, 2020 until Jan. 26, 2021, when she got fired. 

Watch Now: Related Video

A docked ferry has become a floating hotel for Ukrainian refugees

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert