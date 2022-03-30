Investigation into sex acts with pets: more charges, second suspect, Forsyth sheriff's office says

A Walkertown man arrested last week on allegations he filmed himself performing sexual acts with two dogs now faces 17 additional charges of felony crime against nature, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday. A King woman also is charged with crimes against nature, investigators said.

Timothy Lewis Blackmon, 42, of Cain Forest Drive was initially arrested March 24 on two counts of felony crime against nature. The sheriff's office said it received a tip on March 21 that a Forsyth County resident was using a phone messaging application to sell videos of himself participating in sexual acts with dogs, according to the news release.

On March 24, Blackmon was arrested after sheriff's deputies executed a search warrant at his house. Deputies with the animal control division seized two dogs and placed them into protective custody. The sheriff's office said the two dogs were safe and were with the Forsyth Humane Society.

Blackmon was charged Wednesday with an additional 17 counts of felony crime against nature. Tracy Lynn Abbott, 43, was charged with two counts of felony crime against nature. The Stokes County Sheriff's Office arrested Abbott, and she appeared before a magistrate where she received a $35,000 bond. She is currently in the Stokes County Jail and is scheduled to appear in Forsyth District Court on April 7.

Blackmon appeared before a magistrate on the new charges and was given a bond of $750,000. He is still being held in the Forsyth County Jail and is scheduled to appear in Forsyth District Court on Thursday.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office at 336-727-2112; text information, photos or videos via Text-A-Tip at 336-920-8477 or call Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Spanish speakers can contact Crime Stoppers at 336-728-3904.

