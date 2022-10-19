 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Investigators find human remains in the Westfield community in northwestern Stokes County

  • 0

Investigators in Stokes County found human remains Tuesday after they searched a home in the Westfield community, authorities said Wednesday.

Stokes County sheriff’s deputies and the State Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant at 3 p.m. at a home at 1791 Asbury Road, said Capt. Don Johnson of Stokes County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputies and the SBI found human remains on the property, the sheriff’s office said. The remains were taken to a medical examiner at  Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for identification, Johnson said.

Deputies with the Stokes County and Surry County sheriff’s offices as well as the SBI are investigating the case, Johnson said.

Anyone with information regarding this case can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8506.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Turkey prices to hit record high this Thanksgiving

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert