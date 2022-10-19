Investigators find human remains in the Westfield community in northwestern Stokes County

Investigators in Stokes County found human remains Tuesday after they searched a home in the Westfield community, authorities said Wednesday.

Stokes County sheriff’s deputies and the State Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant at 3 p.m. at a home at 1791 Asbury Road, said Capt. Don Johnson of Stokes County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputies and the SBI found human remains on the property, the sheriff’s office said. The remains were taken to a medical examiner at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for identification, Johnson said.

Deputies with the Stokes County and Surry County sheriff’s offices as well as the SBI are investigating the case, Johnson said.

Anyone with information regarding this case can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8506.