Investigators: This is more fentanyl than ever before found in Forsyth. High Point man faces multiple drug charges.

LINDSAY, LAKEITH RAYVON

Lindsay

On Friday, the Forsyth County Drug Task Force seized the largest amount of fentanyl in county history, authorities say. A High Point man faces multiple drug charges in the case.

The task force confiscated $2.66 million worth of Fentanyl during its investigation, the agency said. The task force consists Winston-Salem, Kernersville and King police officers as well as sheriff's deputies.

In September 2021, the task force said, investigators obtained evidence linking Lakeith Rayvon Lindsay, 31, of East Green Drive to distributing illegal drugs within Forsyth County, the task force said. 

Lindsay was arrested after investigators executed a search warrant Sept. 3, 2022, at a home on Autumn Mist Drive in Winston-Salem, the task force said. 

Fentanyl

Winston-Salem police released this photo of fentanyl found during a Sept. 2 search in the 2400 block of Autumn Mist Drive.

Investigators reported seizing 22 pounds of Fentanyl, two guns, various drug paraphernalia, including a kilo drug press and a heat sealer, the task force said. Investigators also confiscated a small amount of marijuana and $4,000.

Lindsay was charged with trafficking in fentanyl, maintaining a dwelling to store a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of drug paraphernalia, the Winston-Salem Journal reported on Sept. 3.

Lindsay is accused of storing fentanyl and selling the opioid from his house and possessing a clear plastic kilo wrapper to package a controlled substance, warrants said. Lindsay is further accused of possessing a semi-automatic rifle after he was convicted in February 2018 of felony possession of stolen property in Guilford County Superior County.

Lindsay was being held Wednesday in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed, the sheriff's office said.

