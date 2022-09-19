Investigators: Winston-Salem man shot into woman’s car after argument

A Winston-Salem man was arrested after the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said he got into an argument with a woman and then shot into the woman's car as the woman was leaving. The woman was not injured.

Patrick Renard Crews, 38, has been charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, felony discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle or dwelling, felony possession of a firearm by a felon and misdemeanor communicating threats.

Crews is in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed.

The sheriff's office said in a news release that deputies were called to a home at 8 a.m. Saturday in the 5000 block of Baux Mountain Road. When they arrived, they found out that a man and a woman had been arguing.

At the end of the argument, the sheriff's office said, Crews shot into the woman's car as she was leaving. The woman left the home and called for help, the sheriff's office said. Authorities have not identified her.

The sheriff's office asked other law enforcement to be on the lookout for Crews. His vehicle was found at a residence in Winston-Salem. Deputies got a search warrant and "due to the nature of the incident," the sheriff's office sent out the S.W.A.T. team at 2 p.m. on Saturday to help serve arrest warrants. S.W.A.T. officers entered the home and took Crews into custody without incident, the sheriff's office said.

The news release did not say when Crews is scheduled to appear in court.