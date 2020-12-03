It's been one year since John Neville died after being restrained by Forsyth County deputies. Vigil planned for Friday night.

"I think there will always been need for a reform," she said. "We want to make sure all officers are getting this type of training, make sure that they follow through with it."

Kimbrough was not available immediately Thursday for a comment, but he has said he would, on a case-by-case basis, inform the public through a news release if an inmate at the Forsyth County Jail dies, while respecting the families' wishes. He also agreed to place deputies on administrative leave when they are directly involved with the serious injury or death of someone in the custody of the sheriff's office. That action would be taken on a case-by-case basis.

'I can't breathe'

On Dec. 1, 2019, officers with the Kernersville Police Department arrested Neville on an outstanding warrant for assault, and took him to the Forsyth County Jail.

Twenty-four hours later, Neville suffered some kind of medical issue while he was asleep and fell from the top bunk to the floor of his cell. When detention officers reached him, he was shaking and sweating and had vomit on his clothes and blood around his mouth.