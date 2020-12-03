It's been one year since John Neville died after being restrained by Forsyth County deputies. Vigil planned for Friday night.

Friday marks a grim anniversary for Brienne Neville and her family — a year ago she lost her father, John Elliott Neville, a man she said was always full of life.
He was 56 when he died on Dec. 4, 2019, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center from injuries he sustained at the Forsyth County Jail.
Nearly seven months passed before the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office acknowledged Neville's death publicly, prompted by questions from the Winston-Salem Journal and other news organizations. News of Neville's death came at a time when people were protesting the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other Black people killed by police officers.
Five former detention officers and a nurse have been charged with involuntary manslaughter in Neville's death. Lt. Lavette Maria Williams, 48; Cpl. Edward Joseph Roussel, 51; Officer Christopher Bryan Stamper, 42; Officer Antonio Maurice Woodley Jr., 26; Officer Sarah Elizabeth Poole, 36; and nurse Michelle Heughins, 45, all face charges of involuntary manslaughter and are scheduled to appear in Forsyth District Court on Jan. 22, 2021.
Neville's death sparked days of protests and arrests and a 49-day occupation, led by the Triad Abolition Project, at Bailey Park. The occupation ended after Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. announced he would ban the bent-leg prone restraint that led to John Neville's death.
At 7 p.m. Friday, the Triad Abolition Project will hold a vigil in Neville's memory at 3rd and Church streets near the Forsyth County Jail.
Brittany Battle, one of the lead organizers for Triad Abolition Project, said Neville's daughters, Brienne Neville and Natasha Martin, will speak, along with activist Sara Hines. That will be followed, Battle said, by a march around the jail to show support for inmates. Brienne Neville said other family members, including her brothers, Sean Neville, Kris Neville and Tre Stubbs, also plan to be at the vigil.
"We think it's important to make sure we are remembering him and holding his name up as an ancestor who was taken," Battle said.
She said the vigil is designed to support Neville's family and honor the people who participated in the 49-day occupation of Bailey Park and "other organizations and community members that have done this work to make sure what happened to (John Neville) doesn't happen to anyone else."
Brienne Neville said she is glad to see some changes made but wants to make sure this is not a one-time thing.
"I think there will always been need for a reform," she said. "We want to make sure all officers are getting this type of training, make sure that they follow through with it."
Kimbrough was not available immediately Thursday for a comment, but he has said he would, on a case-by-case basis, inform the public through a news release if an inmate at the Forsyth County Jail dies, while respecting the families' wishes. He also agreed to place deputies on administrative leave when they are directly involved with the serious injury or death of someone in the custody of the sheriff's office. That action would be taken on a case-by-case basis.
'I can't breathe'
On Dec. 1, 2019, officers with the Kernersville Police Department arrested Neville on an outstanding warrant for assault, and took him to the Forsyth County Jail.
Twenty-four hours later, Neville suffered some kind of medical issue while he was asleep and fell from the top bunk to the floor of his cell. When detention officers reached him, he was shaking and sweating and had vomit on his clothes and blood around his mouth.
Video released in August showed detention officers and a nurse surrounding Neville. The officers restrain him and place a spit mask over his face while Neville cries out for his mother and says, "I can't breathe" for the first time. He is turned over, handcuffed and put in a restraint chair. Detention officers take him to a multi-purpose room where the nurse takes his blood pressure, then they transport him to another cell. He is placed on his stomach on a mattress on the floor while detention officers attempt to remove his ankle restraints and handcuffs.
Over three minutes, Neville said, "I can't breathe," at least 28 times. One key to the handcuffs broke and another key didn't work. It took two sets of bolt cutters to remove the handcuffs and by that time, Neville went unresponsive. It was nearly 20 minutes, according to videos, before detention officers performed CPR.
Battle said it was easier earlier in the summer for local residents to be angry about the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.
"We had a member of our own community taken from us," she said. "It's important that the energy that we shared with comrades in Minneapolis and Louisville as they were standing against what happened to Breonna and George Floyd, we make sure we're bringing that same energy for John Neville."
Brienne Neville said her father loved life. He was the kind of man who would finish a song or dance every chance he got.
"He enjoyed every moment he could," she said.
The holiday season has been rough, and the first few days of December have been a reminder of what she and other family members went through as they tried to find answers to why their father ended up in the hospital and eventually died, Brienne Neville said.
"That's a hard thing to think about," she said. "We're all reliving...My biggest thing is to learn a lesson to not take a day of life for granted, to let people know you love them."
John Neville Vigil
