John Neville case gives local focus, urgency to national call for racial justice

The first time John Elliott Neville's name appeared on the front pages of the Winston-Salem Journal was on June 27, seven months after his death.
The death of the 56-year-old Greensboro man — born in Chapel Hill, raised in Winston-Salem and described as someone who loved life, his children and UNC basketball — led to criminal charges against five detention officers and a nurse, protests in the streets of Winston-Salem, a 49-day occupation in Bailey Park and policy changes at the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.
At the beginning of the summer, Winston-Salem, like the rest of the country, witnessed people pouring out into the streets, angered at the death of George Floyd, a Black man in Minneapolis who died on May 25 after a white police officer placed his knee on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes. Floyd was unarmed and lying on the ground, handcuffed.
He is seen on a cellphone video, saying the words, "I can't breathe."
John Neville said the same phrase at least 28 times over a three-minute period, as he lay on his stomach in a jail cell while detention officers piled on top of him in an attempt to remove his handcuffs. His feet were tucked up toward his buttocks. On July 8, the five detention officers and a nurse were charged with involuntary manslaughter — Lt. Lavette Maria Williams, 48; Cpl. Edward Roussel, 51, Officer Christopher Bryan Stamper, 43; Officer Antonio Woodley Jr., 26; Officer Sarah Elizabeth Poole, 37; and nurse Michelle Heughins, 45. The criminal cases are pending.
Once the general public knew John Neville's name, the protests shifted, with the demands for justice turning homeward and focused squarely on Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. and Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill, who both called Neville's death an aberration. Protesters argued that Neville's death was the result of what they see as a corrupt criminal justice system.
In the midst of all of this were Neville's children. Brienne Neville, one of his daughters, told the Winston-Salem Journal in July that when she said her final words to her father at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and the doctors removed life support, tears ran down his face.
"That might be a natural reaction," she said. "For all of us, (we felt) he knew that was the end of his time...We felt like he heard all the words we said and he knew it was goodbye."
Within 24 hours
Neville was arrested on Dec. 1, 2019, by Kernersville police on an outstanding arrest warrant out of Greensboro for assault on a female. The officers took Neville to the Forsyth County Jail, where he was processed and put in a cell.
At 3:26 a.m. the next day, one of Neville's cellmates heard a loud bang and saw Neville on the floor, shaking, according to an autopsy report. Neville had been sleeping on the top bunk, slightly more than 4 feet off the ground. He had fallen from that top bunk, and the cellmate thought Neville was having a seizure and pressed the emergency call button in the cell.
When detention officers reached him, Neville was shaking and sweating, with vomit on his clothes and blood around his mouth.
Heughins and several detention officers are seen in a video surrounding Neville. Heughins does a sternal rub — a painful stimulus of the chest using her knuckles — and Neville woke up, incoherent and confused. He struggled with the officers, who told him that he was having a medical emergency and was not in trouble.
The videos show detention officers restraining Neville, with Poole putting her knee on Neville's shoulder (The Winston-Salem Journal and other news organizations, including the New York Times, petitioned the court for the videos' release). Another detention officer has his arm across Neville's face. At some point, one of the detention officers said Neville was trying to bite, and a spit mask was placed over Neville's face. Neville cries out for his mother and says, "I can't breathe" for the first time.
The detention officers eventually turned Neville over, handcuffed him, pulled him up and put him in a restraint chair. They took him to a multipurpose room on another floor, where Heughins checked his blood pressure but didn't say what it was. Then they took him to another cell, where they attempted to remove his ankle restraints and his handcuffs.
He was placed on his stomach on a mattress in the cell. At one point in the video, detention officers have his feet tucked toward his buttocks. Nearly seven minutes into the video, Neville said, "I can't breathe" again. Over the next three minutes, he said the phrase another 27 times.
Roussel told Neville, "You're breathing because you're talking and yelling. John, you need to stop."
At nine minutes and 10 seconds, Neville appeared to say, "I'm going to die."
The detention officers used a key to unlock the handcuffs, but that key broke. Another key didn't work, and it took two sets of bolt cutters to get the handcuffs off. As the officers waited for a second pair of bolt cutters, they asked each other how they were holding up as they kept Neville, who had stopped struggling, restrained.
One officer asked, "Whose cuffs are those?" Then he joked, "It's coming out of your paycheck."
After they got the handcuffs off, they stripped Neville out of his blue jumpsuit and left the cell. Heughins stood outside and looked through the window. She said, "I can't tell if he's breathing."
Neville moaned as the detention officers came back into the cell and started emergency medical procedures. They flipped him on his back and Heughins started performing CPR.
"Y'all killed a man," one of the inmates said.
Neville's children said that a part of the video that wasn't released publicly showed inmates singing "Amazing Grace" as paramedics took Neville's body out of the cell.
The autopsy report said Neville died on Dec. 4, 2019 of a brain injury because his heart stopped beating. He asphyxiated while being restrained with his arms behind his back and his legs folded up in a position similar to a hog-tie position.
'Blood on their hands'
Kimbrough did not say anything publicly about John Neville's death for seven months. Then on June 26, after the Winston-Salem Journal and other news organizations asked questions, Kimbrough gave limited information during an interview, and the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office sent out a statement.
Kimbrough would not provide information about the circumstances of Neville's death, except to say that Neville had a medical emergency at the jail and was sent to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where he later died. Kimbrough also said that he called the State Bureau of Investigation and requested that the state agency conduct an investigation.
Triad Abolition Project, Unity Coalition and Black Lives Matter Winston-Salem all held protests soon after the news about John Neville's death came out.
Less than two weeks later, O'Neill held a news conference where he announced criminal charges against the five former detention officers and the nurse.
At the news conference, Kimbrough called what happened to Neville a tragedy but he also defended the detention officers.
"I want to say that good men and women made a bad decision that day and as a result a good man died," he said. "And for that, that's a tragic day and a tragic situation — good people trying to do the right thing."
He told those gathered that he had walked with the detention officers to the magistrate's office the morning of July 8. "As I walked into the magistrate's office, what they said to me, they said, 'Sheriff, tell them we meant their father no harm. We were trying to assist and help,'" Kimbrough recalled.
O'Neill made clear that he believed Neville's death was an aberration.
"A detention officer is called upon to care after their brothers and sisters who often find themselves at the lowest point of their life, waking up in a detention center," he said at the news conference. "They have a very difficult job, and across the country hundreds of law-enforcement officers put on a bulletproof vest to come to work."
He also issued a warning, saying that while he supports peaceful protests, he would prosecute "protesters who cross the line and break the law."
That night, four protesters, including Brittany Battle, a leader of Triad Abolition Project, were arrested on misdemeanor charges of impeding traffic near the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.
A fifth protester would be arrested later, and by the end of the summer, a total of 55 protesters would be arrested. The charges are still pending.
It was clear that protesters disagreed strongly with O'Neill and Kimbrough that Neville's death was an aberration. They saw it as part of a corrupt criminal justice system and they saw Neville's death as a murder.
"Ultimately, why are you, Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough and DA Jim O'Neill, covering up a murder? We want to know. We need answers," Battle said while standing outside the sheriff's office at a protest in mid-July. "And we're going to be out here every day until we get those answers. ... But we have to make sure that the same way that the world has been protesting in honor and to demand justice for George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, we have to make sure we are getting justice and answers for our fallen brothers, sisters and siblings who were murdered right here in this detention center."
Soon, Triad Abolition Project began what would become a 49-day occupation at Bailey Park, marked almost daily by educational events and marches around the Forsyth County Jail. During some of the marches, protesters held up a banner that said, "Blood Is On Your Hands Kimbrough and O'Neill."
The Ministers Conference of Winston-Salem and Vicinity and the Winston-Salem NAACP held a news conference where leaders said the U.S. Department of Justice should look into the circumstances surrounding Neville's death. But it doesn't appear that the U.S. Department of Justice was ever called to conduct an investigation.
One of the major reasons for allegations of a cover-up was Kimbrough's silence about Neville's death for seven months. At the July 8 news conference and during an interview with the Winston-Salem Journal later in July, Kimbrough said he kept quiet about Neville's death at the request of Neville's family and the family's attorneys, Michael Grace and Chris Clifton.
"There's no blood on our hands and we're not trying to hide anything," he said during the interview. "If I was trying to cover up something, I would have done the investigation in-house."
He also said he had an obligation to the family. Asked if he would do the same thing if it involved a homicide outside the jail, he said that would be different because a local law-enforcement agency would be investigating.
Kimbrough said this incident was different because he did not know the cause of Neville's death until the day before O'Neill's news conference. At another news conference just before a judge released the jail videos, Kimbrough apologized to John Neville's family and offered to name one of the housing units at the jail after John Neville, which he later took back.
Protests continued throughout the summer, including one during The Streatery, an event where city officials closed the streets to allow for more outdoor dining during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Triad Abolition Project's occupation at Bailey Park ended in September after leaders of the group said that Kimbrough agreed to their policy demands, including ending the bent-leg prone restraint that Neville was in. Kimbrough, according to the group, also promised to notify the public about inmates who died in law-enforcement custody on a case-by-case basis while also respecting the wishes of the family.
On Dec. 4, members of Triad Abolition Project and members of John Neville's family gathered near the Forsyth County Jail on the one-year anniversary of Neville's death. Triad Abolition Project continues to be active, speaking at meetings of the Winston-Salem City Council and the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners and demanding reallocation of money from law-enforcement toward other community needs.
A trial date for the five former detention officers and the nurse has not been set, and it will likely be more than a year before the case is resolved. Attorneys for the Neville family have said that a potential lawsuit might be filed.
