John Neville case gives local focus, urgency to national call for racial justice

"That might be a natural reaction," she said. "For all of us, (we felt) he knew that was the end of his time...We felt like he heard all the words we said and he knew it was goodbye."

Within 24 hours

Neville was arrested on Dec. 1, 2019, by Kernersville police on an outstanding arrest warrant out of Greensboro for assault on a female. The officers took Neville to the Forsyth County Jail, where he was processed and put in a cell.

At 3:26 a.m. the next day, one of Neville's cellmates heard a loud bang and saw Neville on the floor, shaking, according to an autopsy report. Neville had been sleeping on the top bunk, slightly more than 4 feet off the ground. He had fallen from that top bunk, and the cellmate thought Neville was having a seizure and pressed the emergency call button in the cell.

When detention officers reached him, Neville was shaking and sweating, with vomit on his clothes and blood around his mouth.

Heughins and several detention officers are seen in a video surrounding Neville. Heughins does a sternal rub — a painful stimulus of the chest using her knuckles — and Neville woke up, incoherent and confused. He struggled with the officers, who told him that he was having a medical emergency and was not in trouble.