John Neville's son opposes motion to delay wrongful-death lawsuit until criminal proceedings resolved

"Particularly where this case has received national and local media attention, the public has a clear interest in ensuring that individuals who die at the hands of those in authority can have their rights vindicated in a court of law," he said in court papers.

Patrick Flanagan, attorney for Stamper, Poole and Woodley, repeat arguments that attorneys for Wellpath and Heughins have previously made in support of the motion. Flanagan points to media attention that has compared John Neville's case to that of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed by a white Minneapolis police officer in May 2020.

He also argues that defendants will have to choose how to mount a strong defense in a civil lawsuit while also making sure they don't incriminate themselves.

Keshian rejects that argument in court papers and said that Wellpath has no right to even bring up Fifth Amendment concerns since it is not currently under any criminal investigation. And, he adds, the lawsuit makes certain allegations regarding policies and procedures both in the sheriff's office and Wellpath that would not be addressed in a criminal proceeding.