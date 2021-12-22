John Neville's son opposes motion to delay wrongful-death lawsuit until criminal proceedings resolved

Attorneys for John Neville's son are opposing a motion seeking to delay a federal wrongful-death lawsuit alleging that five detention officers and a nurse violated John Neville's civil rights and caused his death in December 2019.
Richard Keshian, one of the attorneys representing Sean Neville, John Neville's son, filed court papers Wednesday responding to a motion filed Dec. 6 by Wellpath Inc., Forsyth County Jail's former medical provider, and Michelle Heughins, a nurse charged with involuntary manslaughter in John Neville's death. Wellpath and Heughins asked a federal judge to delay proceedings in the lawsuit while criminal charges against Heughins and five former detention officers are still pending.
Lt. Lavette Maria Williams, Cpl. Edward Joseph Roussel, Officer Sarah Elizabeth Poole, Officer Antonio Woodley Jr. and Officer Christopher Bryan Stamper are all facing charges of involuntary manslaughter. Attorneys for all five former detention officers filed court papers Tuesday and Wednesday asking to join in the request to delay the lawsuit.
John Elliott Neville, 56, of Greensboro died Dec. 4, 2019, three days after prosecutors and the lawsuit allege that detention officers and Heughins ignored his medical distress and had him pinned in a prone restraint in a cell for nearly an hour while he yelled 30 times that he couldn't breathe. An autopsy said Neville died from a brain injury caused when his heart stopped beating and his brain was deprived of oxygen. He asphyxiated while being restrained with his arms behind his back and his legs folded up, a position often referred informally as "hog tie."
Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. did not publicly acknowledge Neville's death for six months. Neville's death prompted local protests and a 49-day occupation of Bailey Park led by Triad Abolition Project.
Sean Neville filed a wrongful-death lawsuit on Sept. 28 in U.S. District Court in the Middle District of North Carolina.
Kimbrough and Forsyth County have not yet joined in the motion to stay. Attorneys for all the other defendants say that their Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination will be in jeopardy if the lawsuit proceeds while the criminal charges are still pending.
But Keshian, in a response filed Wednesday, argued that John Neville's family will suffer prejudice with an indefinite delay in the civil proceedings. The criminal cases against the defendants remain in Forsyth District Court, and a probable cause hearing has not been held in the 18 months since Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill announced the charges in July 2020, he said.
Prosecutors have not sought indictments, which would send the cases into Forsyth Superior Court, where either a trial date would be set or a plea deal would be negotiated. Keshian said there is a public interest in making sure that the civil lawsuit moves efficiently through the court system.
"Particularly where this case has received national and local media attention, the public has a clear interest in ensuring that individuals who die at the hands of those in authority can have their rights vindicated in a court of law," he said in court papers.
Patrick Flanagan, attorney for Stamper, Poole and Woodley, repeat arguments that attorneys for Wellpath and Heughins have previously made in support of the motion. Flanagan points to media attention that has compared John Neville's case to that of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed by a white Minneapolis police officer in May 2020.
He also argues that defendants will have to choose how to mount a strong defense in a civil lawsuit while also making sure they don't incriminate themselves.
Keshian rejects that argument in court papers and said that Wellpath has no right to even bring up Fifth Amendment concerns since it is not currently under any criminal investigation. And, he adds, the lawsuit makes certain allegations regarding policies and procedures both in the sheriff's office and Wellpath that would not be addressed in a criminal proceeding.
An indefinite stay, Keshian said, also would result in the potential that documents might be misplaced and that witnesses will either not be available or that their memories of the incident will fade.
"Because entry of a stay for an undermined amount of time to await resolution of criminal proceedings that do not appear they will be resolved any time in the foreseeable future would prejudice Plaintiff's ability to gather evidence to support his claims, the fact that he may recover prejudgment interest if ultimately successful on his claims is cold comfort," Keshian said.
It is not clear when a federal judge will rule on the motion.
336-727-7326