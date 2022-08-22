Journal, News & Record petition judge to release footage in fatal police shooting in Clemmons

The Winston-Salem Journal and the News & Record are seeking the public release of body-camera footage and any other recordings that would show what happened Aug. 5 when five law-enforcement officers shot and killed a Charlotte man outside a Clemmons convenience store.

Authorities said Alexander Dekontee Weah, 24, died in an exchange of gunfire at the Speedway convenience store on Lewisville-Clemmons Road about 8:12 a.m. as officers were attempting to serve him with a murder warrant from Charlotte. A Greensboro police officer, Michael D. Ambrosio, was injured during the incident.

Law-enforcement officials have not released any additional information. Four Greensboro police officers and one Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer shot at Weah, according to the State Bureau of Investigation. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said Detective Paul Weis of the Violent Criminal Apprehension Team shot at Weah and is on paid administrative leave, pending an investigation. The Greensboro Police Department has said its four officers are on administrative duty pending an internal investigation but has not identified the officers.

Mike Tadych, an attorney for the two newspapers, filed a petition in Forsyth Superior Court on Aug. 16. The petition asks a judge to release "all body-cam footage, dashboard camera recordings, cell phone recordings, or any other recordings related to this incident ... from (when) law enforcement first encountered Mr. Weah until the scene was cleared by all law enforcement."

A hearing on the petition has not yet been set.

Talaya Hinson, a woman who described herself as Weah's fiancée, gave a vivid account of what she said she saw.

She said Weah tried to run away when an officer pointing a gun "in his face" confronted Weah as he was coming out of the store. The officer demanded that he get down. Hinson said the officer chased Weah and shot at him four times, striking Weah twice in the back. Weah then pulled his own gun and fired a single shot before other officers fired multiple shots at Weah, bringing him down to the pavement, Hinson told the Winston-Salem Journal on the day of the shooting.

Hinson also alleged that the officers did not try to save Weah's life and turned him over on his back and handcuffed him "while he was gushing out blood."

The Greensboro Police Department referred the Journal to policies that require officers to provide medical assistance or ensure medical treatment to people they have shot.

Hinson is also the estranged wife of the man Weah was accused of killing. In a subsequent interview, Talaya Hinson confirmed that Weah killed her husband, James Michael Hinson, during a confrontation between the two men that took place in Charlotte on Aug. 3. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said in a news release that Weah was wanted for Michael Hinson's death.

Talaya Hinson told the Journal that Weah shot her husband in the chest because he thought Michael Hinson was reaching for a weapon. No gun was found on Michael Hinson's body.

The Winston-Salem Journal filed multiple requests with the city of Greensboro to get information about the four Greensboro police officers, including their names. The Greensboro Police Department refused to provide the names, even though the department has released the names of officers who fatally shot someone in other incidents.

The Winston-Salem Police Department and the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office have routinely released the names of officers who killed someone in the line of duty.

Interim Greensboro Police Chief Teresa Biffle told the News & Record last week that the department will not be releasing the names of the four officers because of the "current climate of assaults on law-enforcement officers." She did not provide any specific examples.

"I'm just trying to respect the investigation and also the current climate," Biffle said. "I can't deny that there's threats against law enforcement right now."