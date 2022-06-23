Judge approves $3 million settlement in wrongful-death lawsuit over John Neville's death. Claims against nurse and Wellpath LLC are still pending.

GREENSBORO — Two years ago, the public first learned about the death of John Elliott Neville. On Thursday, in a federal courtroom, one chapter in the reckoning over his death closed.

On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Catherine Eagles approved a $3 million settlement in the wrongful-death lawsuit filed by the Neville family in the Dec. 4, 2019 death of John Neville. Neville died after an incident at the Forsyth County Jail and the lawsuit and prosecutors allege that a nurse and five detention officers ignored Neville’s medical distress. The detention officers had Neville pinned on his stomach in a jail cell, while he yelled 30 times that he couldn’t breathe, according to video of the incident and the lawsuit.

Neville had five children and worked in construction. The incident leading to his death took place 24 hours after he was first booked into the jail on Dec. 1, 2019.

Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. did not publicly acknowledge Neville’s death until the Winston-Salem Journal asked him about it on June 26, 2020. He said he did not say anything publicly partially because Neville’s family’s attorneys, Michael Grace and Chris Clifton, asked him to keep things quiet. Kimbrough also said he did not release any information because of the investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation into Neville’s death, an investigation he said he requested. He has since said he would publicly release information about inmates who die at the Forsyth County Jail.

The nurse, Michelle Heughins, and the five detention officers — Lt. Lavette Maria Wiliams, Cpl. Edward Joseph Roussel, Officer Christopher Bryan Stamper, Officer Antonio Woodley Jr. and Officer Sarah Elizabeth Poole — were charged in July 2020 with involuntary manslaughter. In April, a Forsyth County grand jury declined to indict the officers but did indict Heughins with involuntary manslaughter. As it stands now, she is the only one facing criminal charges in Neville’s death. With Eagles’ approval of the settlement, Heughins is also the only individual facing civil liabilities in the lawsuit. The other remaining defendant in the lawsuit is Wellpath LLC, the former medical provider for the Forsyth County Jail. Wellpath, formerly known as Correct Care Solutions, has been sued several times over inmates who died while in custody at the Forsyth County Jail. All the previous lawsuits have been settled.

Claims in the latest lawsuit against the detention officers, Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. and Forsyth County were dismissed with prejudice, meaning that they cannot be refiled.

Neville’s death prompted not only criminal charges against the detention officers and Heughins but also protests during the summer of 2020 that resulted in 55 arrests and a 49-day occupation of Bailey Park led by Triad Abolition Project. There had already been protests nationally and locally over the death of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed when a white Minneapolis police officer put a knee in Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes. On video captured by cellphones, Floyd is seen saying “I can’t breathe” several times, just like Neville.

The hearing Thursday took a little more than 30 minutes, and afterward, Sean Neville, Neville’s son and the executor of his estate, said he was relieved that this part was over.

“The family’s … we’re satisfied,” Neville said outside the federal courthouse in Greensboro. “I think it worked out in the best interests of everybody.”

But there is a long road ahead.

A trial in the civil lawsuit against Wellpath LLC and Heughins is scheduled for the week of April 3, 2023, in U.S. District Court in Greensboro, but attorneys for Heughins and Wellpath have filed motions to continue the trial to an unknown date until Heughins’ criminal case can be resolved. They are also requesting a stay in all proceedings in the civil case, including discovery and depositions, until there’s a firmer idea of when the criminal case might be resolved.

When the criminal case will be resolved remains unclear. There’s no trial date, and Heughins is mounting a legal defense against the criminal charge. Her criminal defense attorneys have filed 12 different motions in Forsyth Superior Court, including a motion to dismiss the indictment against her. In the motions, she argues that she shouldn’t have been charged with a crime because the policies of the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office at the time prevented her from intervening. She had no authority to give orders because the sheriff’s office’s Special Response Team was in charge, Heughins’ attorneys have argued. Those polices didn’t change until months after Neville’s death, according to the motions.

Those motions might be heard in August, according to court documents. Sean Neville, through his attorneys, is opposing any delay in the civil trial.

Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill is also weighing whether to resubmit indictments against the detention officers, who have since been fired, to another grand jury, Michael Grace, one of Sean Neville’s attorneys, said in court Thursday. O’Neill has previously said he has been in constant contact with attorneys for Neville’s family and that he had not yet made a decision.

Whitney Pakalka, an attorney for Sean Neville, said in court that the case settled because there was a risk that if the case had gone to trial, the plaintiff could lose. She said there is already strong evidence that the defendants were liable in Neville’s death but there’s no telling what a jury will do when faced with allegations of misconduct among law-enforcement officers.

Dec. 4, 2019

Neville, 56, of Greensboro, died at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist medical center on Dec. 4, 2019, three days after he was taken into custody and brought to the Forsyth County Jail on a misdemeanor assault charge in Guilford County. Almost exactly 24 hours after Neville was first booked into the jail, detention officers and Heughins went into Neville’s cell after his cellmate pushed a call button. Neville had fallen from his top bunk — 4 feet from the floor — after having seizure-like symptoms. He was found sweating with vomit on his clothes and blood around his mouth.

The lawsuit alleges that Heughins and the detention officers ignored Neville’s medical distress and did not immediately send him to the hospital. He was pinned in his jail cell, placed in a restraint chair with handcuffs and ankle restraints and taken to a multipurpose room where Heughins tried a second time to get a pulse. Then, he was taken to another cell.

According to the lawsuit, officers had Neville get face down on the mattress in another cell on another floor while detention officers piled on top of him in an attempt to take off the handcuffs and ankle restraints. The ankle restraints were removed and his legs were propped up to his buttocks in a trifold position. The detention officers used one handcuff key, but it broke and they then got another one that also didn’t work. They got a bolt cutter that also failed and then waited for another bolt cutter that finally did work. During this time, the lawsuit said, Neville said he couldn’t breathe 30 times.

According to the lawsuit, by the time the handcuffs were removed, Neville had been in a prone position, similar to a hog-tie position, for 12 minutes. Detention officers stripped Neville of his blue jumpsuit and left Neville alone in his cell in that position. They went back in and started life-saving measures when Heughins noticed Neville wasn’t breathing. Nearly 20 minutes after Neville was first placed in the prone position, Heughins started CPR. He was revived several times both at the jail and at the hospital before he went into a coma. He was declared dead on Dec. 4.

An autopsy report said Neville died from a brain injury caused when his heart stopped and his brain was deprived of oxygen. He asphyxiated while being restrained with his arms behind his back and his legs folded up.

As the sun bore down on hot summer day Thursday, Sean Neville said he had no idea how long it will take to get justice for his father.

“I guess that at this point, I’m of the mind that it will take as long as it takes,” he said.

