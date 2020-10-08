Judge closed sex abuse hearing for former Stokes official, raising questions about transparency

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"They are very sensitive as to what gets out in the community about what has happened to their family," Harris said. "They've already — it's already been in the media. It's already been reported from here to New York. They request that the public not be allowed in the courtroom to protect their privacy and to keep them safer."

The Winston-Salem Journal typically does not identify the alleged victims of sexual abuse or assault. Indictments in the case do not identify the victims by name or gender and only refer to them through initials.

Julie Boyer, attorney for Mabe, did not object. Boyer has declined to comment on the decision to close the hearing.

Abigail Perdue, a law professor at Wake Forest University, said most state court proceedings are open to the public but there is no absolute right. A judge can close a proceeding if the judge determines that making the hearing public would harm some overriding interest, there is no less restrictive alternative and the closing is "narrowly tailored to protect the interest." The judge has to make findings of fact to support the decision, Perdue said in a statement.

A written order that would have findings of fact has not been filed in Mabe's court file, and it was unclear whether Puckett will issue such a written order.