Judge denies motion to reduce bond of Robert Granato. Granato is charged with killing Julius Sampson Jr.

A Forsyth County judge denied a motion to reduce the bond for the man accused of fatally shooting Julius Randolph Sampson Jr. outside a restaurant at Hanes Mall in 2019.

This was the second time Robert Anthony Granato, through his attorney, had asked for a bond reduction. Granato, 23, is charged with first-degree murder in Sampson's death on Aug. 6, 2019. When Granato was initially arrested, he was held without bond on the murder charge at the Forsyth County Jail. After a hearing in January, District Court Judge George Bedsworth set a $500,000 bond for the murder charge, which Granato has not been able to meet.

In May, Granato's attorney, Paul James, asked for Granato's bond to be reduced, citing the current COVID-19 pandemic as one of the reasons. District Court Judge Laurie Hutchins denied that request. Prosecutors and Sampson's wife, Keyia Ingram Sampson, have opposed any requests to reduce Granato's bond.

Granato was indicted in July for first-degree murder, sending his case to Forsyth Superior Court. And on Oct. 16, James filed another request to reduce Granato's bond to at least $200,000. If the bond reduction had been granted, Granato would have likely been ordered to say with his father and might have been required to be on electronic house arrest.