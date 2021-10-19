Judge erred mentioning race, faith to possible jurors

RALEIGH — A Black judge went too far discouraging Black residents from avoiding jury duty when one of them cited religion as a reason he should be excused from serving in a trial, the North Carolina Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday.

A majority on the three-judge panel ordered a new trial for Allen Anthony Campbell, who was convicted in Guilford County in 2019 of several motor vehicle violations and pleaded guilty to being a habitual felon. He was sentenced to roughly seven to 10 years in prison.

Superior Court Judge Lora Cubbage's comments during jury selection “improperly injected race and religion,” violating Campbell's right to a trial before an impartial jury, Court of Appeals Chief Judge Donna Stroud wrote in the majority opinion.

According to court documents, Cubbage questioned a potential juror who said he would be unable to function as a juror because of his religion. The juror said he was “non-denominational. A Baptist.”

Cubbage excused him, then told other potential jurors, mentioning African Americans in particular: "Every day we are in the newspaper stating we don’t get fairness in the judicial system. ... But none of us — most African Americans do not want to serve on a jury. And 90% of the time, it’s an African American defendant.