Judge keeps $1 million bond for Winston-Salem man charged in 2016 fatal shooting.

According to Spencer, Hunter and Brown had attended a house party in the 800 block of North Cameron Avenue on April 29, 2016. On the morning of April 30, 2016, about 8 a.m., Brown left the house and bent down to put trash bags around his new tennis shoes to protect the shoes from the rain. Witnesses told police that they saw Hunter pull out a firearm and point it at Brown.

Brown didn't see the gun but argued with Hunter after being told that Hunter had pointed a gun at him, Spencer said.

Things appeared to calm down. Then four people who had been at the party got into a minivan, and Brown walked toward the vehicle. Spencer said that is when Hunter pulled out his firearm again and this time, he fired a total of five times. Two of the bullets struck Brown, who jumped through one of the minivans' windows that had been shattered by bullets, Spencer said at a previous hearing.

Spencer said the driver of the minivan went to an EMS station where paramedics tried to save Brown's life. He was still breathing at the station but stopped by the time he was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.