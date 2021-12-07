Judge keeps $1 million bond for Winston-Salem man charged in 2016 fatal shooting.

A Forsyth County judge denied Tuesday a request to reduce the bond of a Winston-Salem man awaiting trial for a 2106 murder.
Harry Lee Hunter Jr., 32, is accused of shooting Joshua Bernard Brown, 27, to death just after 8 a.m. on April 30, 2016.
Hunter is charged with first-degree murder in Brown's death and had been held in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond. In April, Judge David Hall of Forsyth Superior Court set the bond at $1 million and ordered Hunter not to have contact with Brown's family.
Dan Anthony has been appointed to represent Hunter. Hunter's previous attorney, David Freedman, died in September.
In court Tuesday, Anthony said that his client wanted his bond reduced to $100,000. Anthony said Hunter is concerned about contracting COVID-19. Hunter told Anthony that he doesn't believe that officials at the Forsyth County Jail have been doing enough to prevent inmates from getting COVID-19.
Anthony said in court that Hunter has gotten the Johnson & Johnson vaccine but that was over six months ago, and there is evidence that the vaccine effectiveness wanes after six months. Anthony said Hunter has not yet gotten a booster shot.
Assistant District Attorney Jessica Spencer opposed the motion to reduce the bond. She said Hunter poses a danger to the public. The case has been delayed for a number of reasons, including the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Spencer, Hunter and Brown had attended a house party in the 800 block of North Cameron Avenue on April 29, 2016. On the morning of April 30, 2016, about 8 a.m., Brown left the house and bent down to put trash bags around his new tennis shoes to protect the shoes from the rain. Witnesses told police that they saw Hunter pull out a firearm and point it at Brown.
Brown didn't see the gun but argued with Hunter after being told that Hunter had pointed a gun at him, Spencer said.
Things appeared to calm down. Then four people who had been at the party got into a minivan, and Brown walked toward the vehicle. Spencer said that is when Hunter pulled out his firearm again and this time, he fired a total of five times. Two of the bullets struck Brown, who jumped through one of the minivans' windows that had been shattered by bullets, Spencer said at a previous hearing.
Spencer said the driver of the minivan went to an EMS station where paramedics tried to save Brown's life. He was still breathing at the station but stopped by the time he was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Spencer said after the shooting, Hunter went to Florida, where investigators tracked him down and had him extradited back to Winston-Salem.
She said Hunter has prior convictions for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, armed robbery and possession of a weapon of mass destruction. Hunter was released from prison a month before the shooting after serving nearly six years for the armed robbery conviction, according to the N.C. Division of Adult Correction.
Spencer said that the fact that Hunter went to Florida after the shooting means he is a potential flight risk.
Anthony said that based on his review of the state's evidence, it doesn't appear that anyone saw the actual shooting. He also said there are credibility issues with some of the witness statements.
Judge Susan Bray of Forsyth Superior Court ruled that the bond should remain at $1 million.
Spencer said that a trial has been set for the week of June 27, 2022.
336-727-7326