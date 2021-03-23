Judge orders release of body camera video in case of Winston-Salem man who said officers assaulted him over loud music

A Forsyth County judge ordered on Tuesday the release of police body camera footage from an incident involving a Winston-Salem man who said police officers assaulted and tasered him last year in a tense confrontation at a gas station.

The incident started when the officer asked the man, John Mackey Jr., to turn down his music, he said. Mackey told the Journal that one of the officers, Logan Keith Frankland, used a racial slur before the incident and then later punched him and put his forearm to Mackey's throat. Cellphone video shot by a bystander shows part of the confrontation on March 2, 2020, at the Liberty Street Citgo on North Liberty Street. That video shows two officers tasering Mackey while he lays on the ground and unarmed.

Mackey filed a complaint with the department over the incident. A Forsyth County prosecutor dropped charges, which included assault on a law-enforcement officer, against Mackey "in the interests of justice" in November. The city settled with Mackey for $10,500, and Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson said in a Jan. 12 letter to Mackey that an internal investigation found Frankland had violated departmental policies and procedures during the March 2 run-in.