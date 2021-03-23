Judge orders release of body camera video in case of Winston-Salem man who said officers assaulted him over loud music

A Forsyth County judge ordered on Tuesday the release of police body camera footage from an incident involving a Winston-Salem man who said police officers assaulted and tasered him last year in a tense confrontation at a gas station.
The incident started when the officer asked the man, John Mackey Jr., to turn down his music, he said. Mackey told the Journal that one of the officers, Logan Keith Frankland, used a racial slur before the incident and then later punched him and put his forearm to Mackey's throat. Cellphone video shot by a bystander shows part of the confrontation on March 2, 2020, at the Liberty Street Citgo on North Liberty Street. That video shows two officers tasering Mackey while he lays on the ground and unarmed.
Mackey filed a complaint with the department over the incident. A Forsyth County prosecutor dropped charges, which included assault on a law-enforcement officer, against Mackey "in the interests of justice" in November. The city settled with Mackey for $10,500, and Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson said in a Jan. 12 letter to Mackey that an internal investigation found Frankland had violated departmental policies and procedures during the March 2 run-in.
The Winston-Salem Journal filed a petition at the end of February seeking the release of any video taken by police body cameras that captures Mackey's interaction with officers March 2. City officials filed a separate petition, also asking for the body camera footage to be released. In the petition, City Attorney Angela Carmon said the video needs to be made public because either misinformation or incomplete information has been published about the incident.
Judge Richard Gottlieb of Forsyth Superior Court reviewed the body camera footage and held a brief hearing Tuesday morning. Assistant City Attorney Lori Sykes told Gottlieb that she had spoken to Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill. She said that O'Neill told her that the district attorney's office had no position on the city's petition.
Gottlieb said he would order the release of the body camera footage, though Sykes requested that edits be made to protect the privacy of people who had nothing to do with the March 2 arrest.
It wasn't immediately clear how long those edits would take or when the body camera footage will be released.
City officials say they cannot disclose what policy or procedures Frankland violated in his interaction with Mackey or what disciplinary action was taken against him, citing the state’s personnel privacy laws. In June 2020, his salary decreased by about $2,200. Frankland resigned from the police department on Oct. 8, 2020.
Mackey said he has never been able to see the body camera footage from March 2, despite several requests. Mackey was at the hearing Tuesday morning and said he still has not seen the video.
Mackey also alleges another officer, Caleb Gray, assaulted him that night and that the officers’ supervisor, Jared K. Stump, did nothing when Mackey was tasered.