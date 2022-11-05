Judge outside Forsyth County to hear cyberstalking case involving former GOP chair Nathan Tabor. Tabor is accused of harassing his former pastor.

A district court judge from outside Forsyth County will hear a cyberstalking case involving Nathan Tabor, the former chairman of the county Republican Party.

The decision comes after Tabor's attorney, Harold Eustache Jr., filed a motion to change the venue, alleging that publicity and media attention surrounding the case have harmed Tabor's chances of getting a fair trial in Forsyth County.

Tabor, 49, is accused of using a cellphone to "harass, annoy and terrify" Daniel Munro Hawtree Jr., the pastor of Kerwin Baptist Church in Colfax, according to court records. Tabor has called Hawtree a "liar and a thief" and has accused the pastor of embezzling money, according to a complaint for a restraining order that Hawtree filed. No criminal charges have been filed against Hawtree.

Hawtree also has said Tabor has made crude sexual comments about Hawtree and Hawtree's wife.

Tabor and Eustache were in Forsyth District Court on Wednesday but the case was continued until March 15, where it will be in what is called conflict court. Conflict court handles situations in which there is a conflict of interest, such as a police officer charged with a crime, and an outside judge or an outside prosecutor is brought in to ensure impartiality.

Eustache said in an email that Tabor said he is innocent.

"My client vehemently maintains that this was simply a dispute within the confines of the church and does not amount to criminal conduct," he said. "Additionally, that this case needs to be in conflict court with an outside judge to provide Mr. Tabor the best chance at a fair and impartial trial given his political history in Forsyth County."

Tabor was chairman of the Forsyth County Republican Party from 2009 to 2012 and ran unsuccessfully for political office.

Eustache said in the motion that Tabor communicated with a lot of elected officials and helped coordinate the campaigns of several judicial officials in Forsyth County. He also said Tabor was responsible for running advertisements and strategy to help defeat several Democratic judicial candidates.

Tabor, Eustache said, also donated to "numerous Republican judicial candidates in the last fifteen years" and also ran TV and radio ads against Democrats in Forsyth County.

Eustache said that even though the cyberstalking charge should be a "run of the mill" offense, the Winston-Salem Journal and other news organizations have run multiple articles about the case.

"Given the clear notoriety of the Defendant, his direct and indirect involvement in … politics in the last 15 years in Forsyth County, and the biases of the media against him — it is clear that it is 'reasonably likely' that a trier of fact would not be able to provide Mr. Tabor with a fair and impartial trial in Forsyth County," Eustache said in the motion.

At one point, Tabor was facing criminal charges in three different counties, including Forsyth, based on a slew of bizarre allegations. Among many things, he was accused by Brunswick County law-enforcement officials of trying to extort the police chief of the Ocean Isle Beach Police Department and the sheriff of Brunswick County, stealing catalytic converters, conspiring with another man to steal a $6,000 golf cart and possessing cocaine. He also was accused of sending emails and texts to family members in Catawba County in an attempt to get more than $200,000, resulting in a charge of misdemeanor cyberstalking.

A Catawba County prosecutor voluntarily dismissed the misdemeanor cyberstalking charge due to insufficient evidence. And almost all of the criminal charges in Brunswick County were dismissed as part of a plea deal. He pleaded no contest to three felony charges — two counts of larceny of motor-vehicle parts and one count of possession of cocaine. Tabor was given two suspended sentences of four to six months on the larceny charges and a separate suspended sentence of four to six months on the cocaine charge. He is on supervised probation for a total of three years.

In the current Forsyth County cyberstalking case, Harvey W. Barbee, an attorney for Kerwin Baptist Church, filed a motion in June objecting to a subpoena for the church's financial records. Barbee said that Tabor has continued to harass Hawtree and church officials.

"The Defendant has exhibited a pattern of unstable conduct and has made numerous social media threats to 'expose' alleged financial wrongdoing at Kerwin," Barbee said. "The Defendant's crusade to 'expose' Kerwin is baseless."

According to court documents, that motion is still pending.