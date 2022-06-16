Judge overturns Winston-Salem man's conviction in 1985 murder case. Man pleads guilty to lesser charge of breaking and entering.

A Winston-Salem man who claimed he was wrongfully convicted in two murders from the 1980s saw one of those murder convictions overturned Thursday afternoon based on a consent motion from his attorney and the Forsyth County District Attorney's Office.

Merritt Drayton Williams, 64, has served more than 30 years in prison for the two murder convictions — one from 1985 stemming from a home invasion that led to the death of 65-year-old Blanche Bryson and the other from 1983, where prosecutors allege that 57-year-old Arthur Wilson was beaten to death outside an illegal drink house.

But over the years, questions have been raised about the police investigation in both cases. In June 2019, the N.C. Innocence Inquiry Commission held a hearing in both of the cases and found sufficient evidence that Williams was likely innocent in Bryson's murder. The commission found new DNA evidence that pointed to a new suspect, Darren Leak Johnson, who confessed to commission investigators and Winston-Salem police that he alone killed Bryson. He is now facing a charge of first-degree murder and is in the Forsyth County Jail, awaiting trial.

During a hearing in December 2021, Johnson said he would not plead guilty, saying it was wrong for Forsyth County prosecutors to keep another man, Williams, in prison for a crime he did not commit.

The commission found insufficient evidence of innocence in the Wilson case. Wilson's case was the subject of a series of stories in the Winston-Salem Journal that raised questions about the police investigation, including whether Wilson was actually beaten.

A panel of three superior court judges was scheduled to hold a hearing the week of June 27 to determine if Williams should be exonerated in Bryson's murder. But that hearing has been canceled after Judge Richard Gottlieb of Forsyth Superior Court vacated Williams' first-degree murder conviction Thursday in the Bryson case.

In return, Williams entered what is known as an Alford plea to felony breaking and entering. An Alford plea meant Williams didn't admit guilt but was still treated as if he had been convicted. Gottlieb sentenced Williams to three years in prison and gave Williams time served. Williams had been serving two sentences of life in prison but with the possibility of parole, plus 10 years for another conviction of involuntary manslaughter in a third case.

The upshot is that now Williams will only be serving one life sentence for Wilson's death. He is currently up for parole for that conviction and a decision could come in the next two months.

Williams' case is unusual. He voluntarily made statements to Winston-Salem police detectives, implicating himself in the two murders, but the statements he made were inconsistent. He had a history of mental illness, and a psychologist who interviewed him said Williams had a personality style that made him more likely to volunteer false confessions, including "impulsivity, insecurity and exaggerated claims about his abilities."

Michael McCoy, a former assistant police chief, told commission investigators that when he was sergeant over the police department's homicide division in the 1980s, he told his detectives to be careful about Williams' statement.

"Mr. McCoy said he cautioned all of his detectives about talking to Mr. Williams and he believed Mr. Williams to be a compulsive liar," Catherine Matoian, a staff attorney for the N.C. Innocence Inquiry Commission, testified in June 2019, according to a transcript.

Williams told commission investigators that he made up much of what he told police based on what he read in newspaper articles and neighborhood gossip. He also said police pressured him to implicate two men — Sammy Mitchell, who was eventually convicted in Wilson's death, and Darryl Hunt, who was exonerated in the murder of copy editor Deborah Sykes. Hunt was also convicted of murdering Wilson but was acquitted in a second trial. Additionally, he said police took him to the crime scene before he made any statements.

Winston-Salem police didn't make any arrests in the Wilson case or the Bryson case until Williams started talking to police.

In court Thursday, Julie Boyer, Williams attorney, said that a few weeks ago, Assistant District Attorney Ben White came to her about a possible resolution. They eventually agreed to file a joint motion for appropriate relief asking a judge to vacate Williams' first-degree murder conviction in the Bryson case. But Williams still maintains his innocence.

"We would contend that he did not kill Blanche Bryson, and we would also contend that he was not involved," she said.

White said that on Dec. 10, 1985, Bryson, a 65-year-old woman who had retired as a cafeteria manager at Anderson High School, was killed after she surprised two men robbing her house on Gilmer Avenue, where she lived alone.

According to court documents, she had just arrived home after attending a Christmas party at the Twilight Social Club. She was planning to go home before she went to a wake at Forsyth Funeral Home. Two friends were going to pick her up, but when they got to her place, they saw someone driving Bryson's orange-and-white Buick Skylark. They could not see who was driving, and the car sped away. One of the friends said he saw someone get into the car on 27th Street.

Jeffrey Bryson, her son, would later find his mother sprawled on the living room floor, a lamp chord wrapped around her neck. The house was ransacked, and police found her car less than a mile away on 21sth and Ivy streets.

Williams started talking to police about the Bryson case on April 18, 1986, after he was already in jail on a charge that he pushed a woman named Mary Smith down the stairs, resulting in her death a few weeks later (Williams would later plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter in that case and has not claimed innocence in Smith's death). Williams initially told police that he and other men broke into Bryson's house and that he was wearing two toboggans, one of which he gave to a man named Sammy Mitchell, a friend of the late Darryl Hunt, who was exonerated in 2004 in the death of Deborah Sykes. Sykes was a copy editor at the afternoon newspaper, The Sentinel. New DNA evidence led to a different man, who confessed to raping and killing Sykes.

Williams told police he also took two lampshades in the house.

But within a week, Williams' story changed, with him saying he lied about the lampshades and that the men, including Mitchell, were not involved. Police had compared the men's fingerprints with those lifted at the crime scene, and there had been no match. He then told police that a man he called "Lou" or "Lieutenant" was the one who killed Bryson.

After a jury convicted him of first-degree murder and he was sentenced, Williams changed his story again, saying that another man he called Gregory Thompson was an accomplice. Warren Sparrow, the district attorney, told reporters that he didn't know if Thompson even existed.

Winston-Salem police never arrested any of the men Williams named as accomplices. A year after Williams' conviction in 1987 in the Bryson case, Robbin Carmichael came forward after he was arrested on unrelated charges. He confessed to his role in Bryson's murder and turned over three pouches of costume jewelry that were stolen from Bryson's house. His fingerprints were found on Bryson's car.

It was through Carmichael that Johnson's name first came up as a suspect in Bryson's murder. But when Ken Bishop, a Winston-Salem police detective, interviewed him, Johnson denied he was involved. Carmichael pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. He got out of prison in 2008 and his parole ended in 2013. He told commission investigators that at the time of Bryson's murder, he did not know Williams.

Williams filed claims with the N.C. Innocence Inquiry Commission, and as the commission investigators looked into the case, they found Johnson's name in the police reports. They tracked down Johnson in South Carolina, where they went to get a DNA sample. During that meeting, Johnson "indicated that he needed to get right with God and told Attorney (Catherine) Matoian (the staff attorney with the commission) that he was responsible for the murder of Blanche Bryson."

Johnson told investigators that Williams was not there when he killed Bryson. DNA taken from Johnson was compared to DNA from Bryson's nail clippings. They matched, and in June 2019, Johnson was arrested and charged with Bryson's murder.

However, Forsyth County prosecutors still insisted that in both the Wilson case and the Bryson case, Williams' statements were corroborated by physical evidence found at the crime scene. They also argued that Williams made many of those statements in court while under oath. Specifically, in Bryson's case, they argued that Johnson and Williams could have acted in concert to break into Bryson's house and that Bryson had admitted he was high on LSD at the time of the crime, meaning it is possible that Williams was there and that Johnson couldn't remember.

The only physical evidence that police said corroborated Williams' statements were two strands of hair from one of the toboggans that a hair analyst said could have come from Williams. But hair structure isn't enough to definitively say that it was Williams' hair.

Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill has also criticized the innocence commission's work. He said he hoped that "this case and this defendant, who qualifies under the FBI definition of a serial killer, will serve as perhaps the most egregious example as to why the legislature must act now and review the state-funded Innocence Commission and their free-wheeling expenditure of taxpayer dollars."

The innocence commission, which started operating in 2007, has reviewed more than 3,200 cases. There have been 15 exonerations, either through a three-judge panel hearing or some other method, according to the commission's website.

