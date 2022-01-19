 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Judge: Pilot Mountain woman who took 14-year-old son into Capitol on Jan. 6 won't serve probation, just prison sentence.
Judge: Pilot Mountain woman who took 14-year-old son into Capitol on Jan. 6 won't serve probation, just prison sentence.

A federal judge ruled Wednesday that a Pilot Mountain woman who took her 14-year-old son into the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021, won't have to be on probation after she serves her three months in prison. 

Virginia Marie Spencer, 38, pleaded guilty on Sept. 9, 2021, to a misdemeanor charge of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a federal building. 

U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly sentenced Spencer on Jan. 7 to three months in prison followed by three years of probation and ordered her to pay $500 in restitution. But Spencer's attorney, Allen H. Orenberg, filed court papers saying that Kollar-Kotelly didn't have the authority to sentence Spencer to both prison and probation. 

Orenberg argued that was because Spencer pleaded guilty to what is legally defined as a petty offense. 

In a ruling Wednesday, Kollar-Kotelly essentially agreed and ordered that Spencer only be sentenced to three months in prison. Spencer will not be required to serve probation once she is released.

Prosecutors allege that Virginia Spencer and her husband, Christopher Spencer, went to a rally on Jan. 6, 2021, where former President Donald Trump falsely claimed that the election was stolen from him through fraud. There's no evidence for this claim. On this day, hundreds of people stormed the U.S. Capitol building in an effort to stop the U.S. Congress from certifying the presidential election that President Joe Biden won. 

Rioters assaulted 139 law-enforcement officers and caused $1.5 million in damages to the Capitol building, including broken windows. 

Federal prosecutors allege that the Spencers took their 14-year-old son into the Capitol building and stayed there for more than 30 minutes, joining at least three different groups of people. Christopher Spencer, who faces similar pending charges, livestreamed himself in the Capitol on Facebook, and Virginia Spencer took selfies with her phone, prosecutors said.

The couple was part of a group that overwhelmed law-enforcement officers near the Crypt, a large circular room underneath the rotunda. Then they briefly entered the suite of offices belonging to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi before turning away, prosecutors said. 

Kollar-Kotelly told Spencer at the Jan. 7 sentencing that she could not comprehend why Virginia Spencer would bring her son into the Capitol where a violent confrontation was taking place. 

Spencer is scheduled to turn herself into federal prison by Feb. 25. 

Virginia Marie Spencer

Spencer

