Judge: Pilot Mountain woman who took 14-year-old son into Capitol on Jan. 6 won't serve probation, just prison sentence.

A federal judge ruled Wednesday that a Pilot Mountain woman who took her 14-year-old son into the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021, won't have to be on probation after she serves her three months in prison.

Virginia Marie Spencer, 38, pleaded guilty on Sept. 9, 2021, to a misdemeanor charge of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a federal building.

U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly sentenced Spencer on Jan. 7 to three months in prison followed by three years of probation and ordered her to pay $500 in restitution. But Spencer's attorney, Allen H. Orenberg, filed court papers saying that Kollar-Kotelly didn't have the authority to sentence Spencer to both prison and probation.

Orenberg argued that was because Spencer pleaded guilty to what is legally defined as a petty offense.

In a ruling Wednesday, Kollar-Kotelly essentially agreed and ordered that Spencer only be sentenced to three months in prison. Spencer will not be required to serve probation once she is released.