Judge rules Forsyth County DA has conflict in Kalvin Michael Smith's appeal, paving a way forward.

Kalvin Michael Smith's appeal of his conviction in the 1995 assault on Jill Marker at the former Silk Plant Forest store may move forward now that a judge on Tuesday ruled that the Forsyth County District Attorney's Office has a conflict of interest.

The appeal, filed in November 2021, had been in limbo because Forsyth County prosecutors had previously declared a conflict and the N.C. Attorney General's Office said it could no longer represent the Forsyth County District Attorney's Office, citing budget cuts and a lack of resources. Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill had tried, without success, to seek outside counsel through the N.C. Conference of District Attorneys.

All that meant that Smith's appeal was in limbo.

On Tuesday, Judge Michael A. Stone, a superior court judge from Hoke and Moore counties, ruled that the Forsyth County District Attorney's Office has a conflict and ordered the N.C. Conference of District Attorneys to assign new counsel to handle the appeal. A hearing has been scheduled for the week of Aug. 1 to see if new counsel for the state has been assigned and, if so, when they could file a written response to Smith's appeal.

In November, Smith filed his third appeal known as a motion for appropriate relief in Forsyth Superior Court, asking a judge to vacate his conviction based on newly discovered evidence of his innocence.

That evidence includes a new witness who told the host of a 2016 MTV documentary that he and a friend saw a white man matching the description of Kenneth Lamoureux, a prime suspect in Marker's attack for the first six months of the police investigation, carrying a Maglite flashlight and walking to the back of the store. Several other witnesses told police that they saw a white man matching Lamoureux's description in the Silk Plant Forest store or in the shopping center where the store was located on the day of the attack. Lamoureux had a history of violence and had been known to harass and stalk Marker in the months before the attack.

Smith's appeal represents the most prominent allegation of wrongful conviction in Winston-Salem since the late Darryl Hunt was exonerated in 2004 of raping and murdering Deborah Sykes, a copy editor at the now-closed afternoon newspaper, The Sentinel. Hunt killed himself in 2016, the same year that Smith, who has never been exonerated, was released from prison on a technicality. He is now in the Forsyth County Jail on a number of larceny charges.

Jill Marker, an assistant manager, was brutally beaten on Dec. 9, 1995, resulting in severe brain injuries that put her in a coma for a period of time. She lives in Ohio, where she is under 24-hour care.

The Winston-Salem Journal published a series in 2004 that raised questions about the police investigation into Marker's assault. Since then, the Silk Plant Forest Citizens Review Committee concluded that there was no evidence that Smith was at the scene of the crime. The Silk Plant Truth Committee enlisted Chris Swecker, a former assistant FBI director, to conduct an independent review of the case. Swecker released a report in which he concluded that there were serious flaws in the police investigation and that those flaws undermined faith that Smith's conviction was just.

There was never any physical evidence that tied Smith to the crime scene, and he was only identified as a suspect after two ex-girlfriends, seven months apart, falsely told Winston-Salem police that Smith was involved in the assault, according to his latest appeal. The Journal series raised questions about lead Winston-Salem police detective Don Williams' role in Marker's alleged identification of Smith as her attacker. Eugene Littlejohn testified that Smith was at the store, but he made initial statements indicating that he was unfamiliar with any of the basic facts and later recanted his testimony, according to Smith's appeal. The Journal series also raised questions about why police abruptly dropped the prime suspect, Kenneth Lamoureux, after six months, once Lamoureux moved to Charlotte.

In a statement late Tuesday, O'Neill defended Smith's conviction. Previously, the N.C. Attorney General's Office has defended Smith's conviction and denied allegations of misconduct on the part of Forsyth County prosecutors.

On Tuesday, Assistant District Attorney Penn Broyhill told Stone that after consulting with the N.C. State Bar, O'Neill believed that there was no longer any conflict of interest. Broyhill said O'Neill had simply honored the position of the previous elected district attorney, Tom Keith, who retired in 2009. Broyhill said he and Assistant District Attorney Jane Garrity, who is the daughter of City Manager Lee Garrity, oversee motions for appropriate relief that are filed. He said neither he nor Garrity have had any previous involvement with Smith's case.

O'Neill was told that there should not be any problems with the Forsyth County District Attorney's Office representing itself in Smith's appeal.

Jim Coleman, Smith's attorney and co-director of the Wrongful Convictions Unit at Duke University School of Law, said in court that O'Neill declared a permanent conflict of interest in 2016. Broyhill said O'Neill told him that he doesn't remember making that comment. Either way, Coleman said, he doesn't believe the Forsyth County District Attorney's Office can be free from bias in the case because of misconduct he alleges that O'Neill and other prosecutors in his office engaged in.

"I'm very surprised that Mr. O'Neill says he does not have a conflict," Coleman told Stone.

Coleman gave a detailed outline dealing with a 2008 affidavit from former Winston-Salem police officer Arnita Miles, who has since become an outspoken critic of law-enforcement. The affidavit was obtained in March 2008, two months after Miles contacted Theresa Newman, a co-director of Duke's Wrongful Convictions Clinic and at the time one of Smith's attorneys. She told Newman in a Jan. 22, 2008 email that Marker had identified her attacker as a Black man, that the case had haunted her and that Marker had asked her to write a letter to her husband, Aaron Marker.

Those statements later made their way into an affidavit that Miles signed. But police reports that Miles wrote at the time of the attack said that Marker did not identify her attacker in any way and was incoherent. Based on Miles' police report, the earliest that Marker would have identified her attacker as a Black man would have been Oct. 31, 1996.

Coleman said in court that he wasn't even made aware of the affidavit until 2012, when O'Neill sent an email to Mark Rabil, director of Wake Forest Law School's Innocence and Justice Clinic, and Swecker, after Swecker released his report. In the letter, O'Neill castigated the Duke Innocence Projet for not being interested in what Miles had to say.

"Despite this evidence, the Duke Innocent (sic) Project continued to parade the name of Kenneth Lamoureux (sic) as the person who likely committed this crime, knowing full well that Jill Marker said her attacker was a Black male," O'Neill said in the email, according to a motion that Smith's attorneys filed the following year.

Coleman said Tuesday that what O'Neill said in that letter was patently false. Furthermore, Coleman said, the statement is a prime example of why O'Neill's office cannot be trusted to handle Smith's appeal.

Coleman said he filed a complaint against O'Neill with the State Bar, which he said refused to investigate his claims.

O'Neill denied Coleman's allegations and defended Smith's conviction in a statement issued late Tuesday: "Despite the North Carolina State Bar firmly and unequivocally rejecting Coleman’s baseless allegations of wrongdoing by myself and other members of this office back in 2015, Coleman knowingly repeats the same baseless and intentionally disparaging accusations that have no founding in truth, fact or reality."

He continued: "As my professional record as a lawyer remains unblemished, I can only surmise that Coleman’s continued desperate personal attacks are designed to deflect attention away from the fact that the defendant was convicted by a jury of his peers for the brutal attack against a pregnant woman, who continues to suffer this very day; a conviction that has withstood the test of time and been upheld by the highest appellate courts in North Carolina."

Stone said that all of Forsyth County's resident superior court judges have recused themselves from the case. Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Todd Burke assigned the case to Stone. Stone said Tuesday after hearing the arguments that Forsyth County District Attorney's Office has a conflict and that the N.C. Conference of District Attorneys should assign outside prosecutors to represent Forsyth County.

Smith told a Winston-Salem Journal reporter in an interview on June 1 that he is frustrated and feels stuck. Smith has been accused of stealing liquor and other items from various stores. Coleman has said in court documents that those actions result from Smith's alleged wrongful conviction and his substance abuse problems.

"I've made some bad decisions," Smith said June 1. "I take full responsibility for my actions."

But he said Forsyth County prosecutors are trying to punish him. He said he feels as if he has been kidnapped.

"This is not about what I've done," he said. "This is about who I am."

