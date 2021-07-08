Judge Victoria Roemer appointed as new chief district judge in Forsyth County

Chief Justice Paul Newby of the N.C. Supreme Court has appointed a new chief district court judge for Forsyth County — District Court Judge Victoria Roemer, according to a news release on Thursday.

Roemer will replace District Judge Lisa Menefee, who has served as chief district judge since 2013. Roemer will be the second woman to serve in that position in Forsyth County.

Newby also appointed Judge Ned W. Mangum to serve as chief district judge in Wake County. The appointments become effective on Aug. 1.

"The proper and fair administration of justice is the highest goal of the North Carolina Judicial Branch, and I have full confidence in Judge Mangum and Judge Roemer to ensure that their districts handle every case with the upmost care and respect," Newby said in a statement. "Their 35 years of combined judicial experience is a testament to their selflessness and dedication to upholding justice in our state."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Roemer has worked as a Forsyth County district court judge for 25 years. Before that, she was a magistrate and a prosecutor in Forsyth County. She also worked as a prosecutor in Davie, Davidson, Iredell and Alexander counties, the news release said.