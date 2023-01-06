Judge will decide whether to move trial of man charged in 2019 killing at Hanes Mall

A judge will decide by the end of the month whether to move the high-profile murder trial out of Forsyth in which a man is accused of shooting another man outside a restaurant at Hanes Mall more than three years ago.

Robert Anthony Granato, 26, is facing a charge of first-degree murder. Forsyth County prosecutors alleged that Granato fatally shot Julius Randolph Sampson Jr. outside BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse on Aug. 6, 2019. Authorities said that the two men had an altercation inside the restaurant that spilled outside. A Forsyth County prosecutor said at a previous hearing that the altercation started when Granato complained about insufficient alcoholic drinks and used misogynistic language to describe female staffers. The prosecutor, Chief Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Martin, said that Sampson and a friend of his tried to defend the female staffers.

Race has been at the center of the case, with some believing that Granato, who is white, shot Sampson, a married father of three who worked as a barber at Hanes Mall, because Sampson was Black. But a more complicated picture has emerged through court records and statements made at hearings. Granato's attorneys have claimed self-defense and allege that Sampson started the physical confrontation outside the restaurant by rushing at Granato, driving him to the ground and then punching and choking him.

Prosecutors have said that Granato was lying in wait outside the restaurant with a gun.

Granato's previous attorney, Paul James, filed the initial motion to change venue in January 2021. James, Forsyth County's chief public defender, had to withdraw from the case due to a conflict of interest in his office. Julie Boyer now represents Granato.

At the hearing Friday, Boyer argued that the immense amount of media coverage has made it impossible for Granato to receive a fair trial in Forsyth County. She cited front-page coverage in the Winston-Salem Journal as well as news stories in The Chronicle, a weekly that covers the Black community. One of the stories in The Chronicle described Granato as holding white surpremacist beliefs, which she says is false.

She also said the shooting at Hanes Mall got unfairly linked to Black Lives Matter protests surrounding the fatal shootings of Black people by police officers.

"This case has gotten an extraordinary amount of publicity (which) impairs our ability to find an impartial jury," Boyer said.

In the original motion, James cited five front-page stories in the Winston-Salem Journal and nine separate television reports on the case. James said the vast majority of the coverage did not mention James' contention that Sampson started the physical confrontation. He also said that the much of the media coverage did not mention that Sampson was shot once in the chest while on top of Granato.

The motion also cited statements from various elected leaders, including Council Members D.D. Adams and James Taylor. Adams said, "We know a Black man was publicly shot in our city. We know the alleged killer is a white man. We know social media postings from the alleged killer indicate that he might harbor white supremacist views," according to the motion.

Boyer also pointed out that Mayor Allen Joines held a news conference soon after the shooting in which leaders promised a thorough police investigation and transparency.

Winston-Salem police released little information about the case in the first few months after the incident. Then-Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson held a news conference in August 2019 in which she said that there was no evidence that this was a hate crime but declined to describe the context in which Granato was alleged to have used a racial slur.

It was only at a later court hearing that James said that Sampson first used the N-word during an altercation and then Granato repeated the word back at Sampson.

James and Boyer both also cited social media posts about the case, including one on Twitter from Tariq Nasheed, a controversial Black commentator who said, "The media is trying to cover up the fact that a Black man named Julius Sampson Jr. was murdered outside of a restaurant in NC by a suspected white supremacist named Robert Granato. Witnesses say Granato was yelling the N-word, deliberately trying to instigate an altercation."

Boyer also mentioned that Sampson's wife, Keyia Sampson, spoke at a protest in front of the Benton Convention Center, advocating for justice for her husband.

Assistant District Attorney James Dornfried, however, said that Boyer had failed to produce any evidence that potential jurors would even know about the case. Dornfried said that potential jurors can be asked whether they knew about it, and if they had heard anything, they could then be asked whether the information they heard would affect their ability to decide the case fairly.

"Just because it's been in the news doesn't mean that they've (potential jurors) read the news," Dornfried said.

Based on the 2020 census, Forsyth County had 382,590 residents, Dornfried said.

Judge David Hall of Forsyth Superior Court said there has been a "sea change" in the way that information is disseminated, pointing out that people now carry iPhones or what he called "supercomputers with a video screen."

Hall said there are several options to consider — move the trial out of Forsyth County, bring in an outside jury pool or wait until jury selection begins to consider the issue of whether to change the venue.

He also pointed out that there is a high legal standard for moving a trial due to pre-trial publicity. Hall said he will make a decision by the end of the month.

Granato is in the Forsyth County Jail under a $500,000 bond for first-degree murder. No trial date has yet been set.

