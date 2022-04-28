Judges deny innocence claims of four convicted in death of Chris Paul's grandfather

A three-judge panel has denied the innocence claims of four men convicted as teens of killing Nathaniel Jones, the grandfather of NBA star Chris Paul.

The decision Thursday comes on the heels of eight days of testimony before a panel of three superior court judges in Forsyth Superior Court.

This was the last part of a long process that started in 2015 when Christopher Bryant filed a claim with the N.C. Innocence Inquiry Commission. As teenagers, Bryant, Jermal Tolliver, Rayshawn Banner, Nathaniel Cauthen and the late Dorrell Brayboy were charged with the murder of Jones, after hours of interrogation by Winston-Salem police detectives.

They told commission staff, commission members and the judges that they were innocent and that everytime they told detectives they didn't have anything to do with Jones' death, they were accused of lying. In some instances, they said police detectives threatened them with the death penalty. Bryant said a detective pointed to a place on his arm and said that would be where a needle for lethal injection would go. Bryant said that minutes later, he started implicating himself.

Banner testified this week that while he wasn't threatened with the death penalty, he started talking when a police detective played a recording of his older brother, Nathaniel Cauthen, saying that Banner was the first to hit Jones. The four men and Brayboy in an interview with commission staff before his death said they thought they could go home if they lied and told detectives what the detectives wanted to hear. Instead, they ended up in handcuffs and were convicted of murder in two separate trials in 2004 and 2005.

No definitive physical evidence ever tied the men to the crime scene, including 12 latent fingerprints lifted from Jones' Lincoln Town Car. Also, the commission performed post-conviction DNA testing on items from the crime scene and there was no match to the men.

Chris Paul has made no public statement about the hearing. Robin Paul, his mother, and his aunt, Rhonda Hairston, both took the stand Wednesday morning, saying that they believe the men convicted of Jones' murder are guilty.

The key evidence against the men was the testimony of Jessicah Black, a 16-year-old girl who had met the boys two months before Jones' death. She hung out with them and drove them around, often smoking marijuana. She told police and testified in two trials that she heard some of the boys talk about robbing Jones and that she was sitting at a picnic table in Belview Park about 100 yards from Jones' house and could hear Jones scream during the attack.

Black, now 36, has since recanted all of her previous testimony and said in court last week that it was all a lie. She said police detectives coerced her into making a false statement and told her that if she didn't say what they wanted to hear, she would go to prison for life for murder. She was never criminally charged.

The statements that the men made to Winston-Salem police detectives were inconsistent with each other and with the physical evidence at the crime scene, according to court documents and testimony. For example, some of the boys got basic details wrong. They told detectives in recorded statements that Jones was attacked at his front door, when all evidence pointed to the attack happening in the carport. Some of the boys said Jones was left lying either in the front yard or by a van parked in the driveway, even though police found Jones' body near the Lincoln Town Car parked in the carport.

Black told police that she took the boys to Dollar General and Maxway where some of them bought the black tape used to restrain Jones. But the stores didn't sell the kind of tape used to tie up Jones, and when Winston-Salem police detectives viewed surveillance tape from Dollar General, they didn't see anyone come in that matched the description of the boys. Maxway didn't have surveillance video.

In some of the statements, the boys said they threw Jones' wallet out of a bus on the way to Hanes Mall, where they tried to use Jones' debit cards at an ATM machine. There was no survellance video that showed the boys using the ATM machine at the mall.

Hayley Cleary, an expert on juvenile false confessions who teaches at Virginia Commonwealth University, testified that this case has several risk factors that could lead to juveniles making false confessions and she said that the most coercive interrogation technique is threatening someone with the death penalty. Ginger Calloway, a forensic psychologist, testified that all the men had the intellectual capability of someone who is between 8 and 10 at the time they were interrogated.

In closing arguments and through cross-examination, Forsyth County prosecutors argued that Jessicah Black was telling the truth in her original trial testimony and was lying now. Black first recanted to former Houston Chronicle reporter Hunter Atkins, who covered Chris Paul when he played for the Houston Rockets. Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Martin said in closing arguments Wednesday that Atkins fed Black a story that she used as her recantation.

She also argued that the men were not sincere in their claims of innocence and were essentially working the system in hopes of getting a $200 million payout from a civil lawsuit against the city of Winston-Salem. She said Atkins played a significant part in that scheme and manipulated Black into lying.

Prosecutors also argued that the men's constitutional rights were not violated and they were not coerced, with Martin asking one of the men during cross-examination whether detectives had physically assaulted him and whether the room he was in was so cold that icicles formed. The men had never alleged that they were physically assaulted.

Assistant District Attorney James Dornfried said there is no new physical evidence that exonerates the men and pointed to shoe impressions found on the hood of Jones' car. Authorities could not exclude a pair of Air Force 1s seized by police at the house where Cauthen and Banner lived.

William Bodziak, an expert hired by the claimants, testified that the right shoe of the pair corresponded in size, shape, design and general wear to the shoe impressions, meaning that shoe could have made the impressions. But the impressions could have been made by another shoe.

Also, through their questions in cross-examination, prosecutors argued that the commisssion staff was less than neutral in its investigation, pointing out instances where they said the staff ignored or failed to obtain other information that might be unfavorable to the men. That included information such as the men's more than 140 interactions with law-enforcement before Jones' murder.

Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill publicly criticized the commission in 2019 after the commission found sufficient evidence of innocence in another Forsyth County case. He said the commission was a waste of taxpayer money and said that the General Assembly should "review the state-funded Innocence Commission and their free-wheeling expenditure of our taxpayer dollars."

