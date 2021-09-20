Jury discrimination claims from Winston-Salem man should be heard in Forsyth Superior Court, prosecutors say

In a rare move, prosecutors said that a Winston-Salem man's claims over jury discrimination in his murder case should be heard, according to court papers filed with the N.C. Court of Appeals last week.

State prosecutors want the matter sent back to Forsyth Superior Court for an evidentiary hearing, but the man's attorney said a previous appellate court had already determined that race played a significant role in the man's case. As a result, he argues, there is no new evidence and the man's conviction should be overturned.

Henry Jerome White, 53, is serving a life sentence in prison for the first-degree murder of Carl Washburn on Feb. 17, 1996. Prosecutors alleged that White went into a Winston-Salem auto paint and repair shop intending to rob Washburn and fired two gunshots. Prosecutors pushed for the death penalty, but a Forsyth County jury recommended life imprisonment.

White's case is unique. His is the only case in North Carolina history where an appellate court found that race played a significant role in jury selection. A U.S. Supreme Court decision, Batson V. Kentucky, prohibits race being used in jury selection. When challenged, a judge can allow a prosecutor to give non-racial reasons for why a juror was removed.