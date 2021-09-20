Jury discrimination claims from Winston-Salem man should be heard in Forsyth Superior Court, prosecutors say

In a rare move, prosecutors said that a Winston-Salem man's claims over jury discrimination in his murder case should be heard, according to court papers filed with the N.C. Court of Appeals last week.
State prosecutors want the matter sent back to Forsyth Superior Court for an evidentiary hearing, but the man's attorney said a previous appellate court had already determined that race played a significant role in the man's case. As a result, he argues, there is no new evidence and the man's conviction should be overturned.
Henry Jerome White, 53, is serving a life sentence in prison for the first-degree murder of Carl Washburn on Feb. 17, 1996. Prosecutors alleged that White went into a Winston-Salem auto paint and repair shop intending to rob Washburn and fired two gunshots. Prosecutors pushed for the death penalty, but a Forsyth County jury recommended life imprisonment.
White's case is unique. His is the only case in North Carolina history where an appellate court found that race played a significant role in jury selection. A U.S. Supreme Court decision, Batson V. Kentucky, prohibits race being used in jury selection. When challenged, a judge can allow a prosecutor to give non-racial reasons for why a juror was removed.
In White's case, however, the prosecutor, David Spence, began by saying he dismissed two jurors because they were both "Black females," before then offering several non-racial reasons. In 1998, the N.C. Court of Appeals ruled that "it was apparent that race was a predominant factor in (Spence's) decision to strike " two Black women — Sonya Jeter and Caryl Reynolds.
The court in 1998 upheld the conviction because, at the time, it could not be overturned on racial grounds so long as other factors contributed to the conviction. Under today’s legal standard, a conviction can be overturned if race is proven to be a significant factor.
That led to Zachary K. Dunn, an assistant attorney general, filing court papers Sept. 13, asking the appellate court to send White's case back to Forsyth Superior Court for an evidentiary hearing.
Judge Todd Burke of Forsyth Superior Court had previously denied White's appeal, saying that it was procedurally barred. That meant the court could not consider White's claims because White had already raised them in another appeal and had been denied.
"Although the trial court correctly found that the procedural bars ... applied, the State concludes that under the unique factual and procedural circumstances presented, application of the bar in this specific case would result in a fundamental miscarriage of justice," Dunn wrote in court papers.
Dunn said in court papers that this was not an easy decision.
"The State has considered its position carefully, and does not lightly request remand for a new hearing of an otherwise procedurally barred MAR (motion for appropriate relief) claim," Dunn said. "However, significant uncertainty exists around whether the trial court applied the correct standard in ruling on Petitioner's Batson claim."
Elizabeth Hambourger, White's attorney, said that this was a rare concession from state prosecutors. Forsyth County prosecutors previously made the argument that White's claim was procedurally barred, but state prosecutors chose not to go that route again in appellate court, she said.
"The AG's office could have made that argument, but they chose not to," she said. "They chose to acknowledge that the facts of the case were so unusual and the evidence of discrimination so clear and extreme that it shouldn't be procedurally barred. That's a pretty big concession and they didn't have to do it."
Hambourger is the attorney in two other cases in which the Forsyth County District Attorney's Office is accused of racial discrimination in jury selection. All three cases involve Spence and they also allege that prosecutors used a training documents called "Batson Justifications: Articulating Juror Negatives."
Hambourger and other attorneys representing the men convicted say that Forsyth County prosecutors used the training document to provide pre-packaged race-neutral reasons for why they got rid of potential Black jurors.
One of the three cases — Russell William Tucker — is pending in the N.C. Supreme Court.
In court papers filed Thursday, Hambourger argued that the N.C. Court of Appeals doesn't have to remand the case back to Forsyth Superior Court. It could simply overturn the conviction.
She said that the 1998 appellate court ruling, which held that race was a predominant factor in White's conviction, is legally binding, and there's no new evidence to consider.
"I don't think a remand is necessary," she said in an interview Friday. "If there's no question that race was a predominant factor in his trial, then he should get a new trial."
