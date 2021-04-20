Justice is served with guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial, but more remains to be done, say Forsyth residents

The verdict insures the accountability of police officers, said James Perry, the president and chief executive of the Winston-Salem Urban League.

“When a life is taken, there can never be justice,” Perry said. “This verdict is a deafeningly loud message to the world, the nation and quite importantly to law enforcement that African American lives have value.

“We must now work to make sure that the this result is the standard, not an outlier,” Perry said.

The group, Hate Out of Winston, echoed Perry’s statement.

“Abuse and murder by police have become daily threats to the lives of Black Americans...,” the group said. “The fight for social justice marches ever onward.”

Nicole Elliott of Kernersville, who responded to a Journal Facebook request for comments on the verdict, said she cried after she heard the jury’s decision.

“This not something that people of color get to see,” Elliott said. “I wasn’t 100% convinced that we would a guilty verdict because of that’s not what history has shown us.”

The Triad Abolition Project said in a statement that it honors George Floyd’s loved ones.