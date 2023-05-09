A juvenile was charged on Sunday with murder in the death of Stokes County resident Daniel Barham, 51 of Pine Hall.

The Stokes County Sheriff's Office said deputies were dispatched to Pine Hall and met family members of the victim, who showed investigators where the victim was to be found.

Criminal investigators responded as well as the State Bureau of Investigation. During the investigation, authorities learned of a juvenile suspect and located the person in Surry County. After speaking with the juvenile, authorities made the murder charge.

The juvenile was placed in detention pending a court appearance. Stokes County authorities said their investigation was continuing.