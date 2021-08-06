Juvenile crashed into two police cars with stolen vehicle, Winston-Salem authorities say

A juvenile faces charges after he was accused Friday of crashing into two Winston-Salem police cars, authorities said.

The incident began around 8:30 a.m. when an officer on westbound Salem Parkway saw a vehicle that had been reported stolen and was linked to a recent armed robbery in Winston-Salem, police said.

The officer followed the vehicle, and the suspect drove to the entrance of Brenner Children’s Hospital, police said. The officer attempted to block the vehicle, but the suspect rammed his vehicle into the police car, according to a statement from police.

The suspect sped away, police said, and struck a second police car that had arrived on the scene.

That police car sustained extensive damage. The suspect continued driving on the property of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center before he stopped.

The suspect then ran from his vehicle, police said. An officer chased and arrested him.

The officer who began the pursuit was uninjured, police said. A second officer, whose police car was struck, suffered a minor arm injury. That officer was treated and released from Wake Forest Baptist.