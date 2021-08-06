Juvenile crashed into two police cars with stolen vehicle, Winston-Salem authorities say

A juvenile faces charges after he was accused Friday of crashing into two Winston-Salem police cars, authorities said.
The incident began around 8:30 a.m. when an officer on westbound Salem Parkway saw a vehicle that had been reported stolen and was linked to a recent armed robbery in Winston-Salem, police said.
The officer followed the vehicle, and the suspect drove to the entrance of Brenner Children’s Hospital, police said. The officer attempted to block the vehicle, but the suspect rammed his vehicle into the police car, according to a statement from police.
The suspect sped away, police said, and struck a second police car that had arrived on the scene.
That police car sustained extensive damage. The suspect continued driving on the property of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center before he stopped.
The suspect then ran from his vehicle, police said. An officer chased and arrested him.
The officer who began the pursuit was uninjured, police said. A second officer, whose police car was struck, suffered a minor arm injury. That officer was treated and released from Wake Forest Baptist.
The juvenile suspect suffered minor bruises, and emergency medical technicians treated him on the scene, police said.
The juvenile is charged with two counts of assault on a government official. He was being held Friday in a juvenile detention center. Police didn't identify him or the officers involved.
Winston-Salem police are asking for the public’s help in this case.
Anyone with information is asked to call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers, either at 336-727-2800 or on the Spanish-language line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County also is on Facebook.
Anonymous text tips, photos and videos can be submitted to Winston-Salem police at 336-276-1717.
