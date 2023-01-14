Juvenile is shot and wounded in southeastern Winston-Salem

A juvenile was shot and wounded early Saturday in southeastern Winston-Salem, authorities said.

Winston-Salem police responded at 4:10 a.m. to a reported shooting at the intersection of Waughtown Street and North Street, police said.

When officers arrived, they found a juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle, police said. The victim was taken to a local hospital, and was in stable condition.

Investigators determined that the shooting took place in the 800 block of Tara Court, police said. The victim had left the area to call police.

No further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-72702800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.

Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook. The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.