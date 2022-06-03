Juvenile shot outside Walmart in Lexington, Salisbury man charged

A Salisbury man is facing charges after he was accused of shooting a juvenile Tuesday outside a Walmart Supercenter in Lexington, authorities said.
Marvin Daniels III, 26, of Lee Street in Salisbury is charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury; two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill; and one count of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, causing serious injury, Lexington police said in a statement.
Daniels was being held Friday in the Davidson County Jail with his bond set at $550,000, police said.
Lexington police were called to 160 Lowes Blvd. after witnesses reported a man firing a gun into an occupied vehicle, police said.
A male juvenile was struck by a bullet and was taken to Brenner Children's Hospital in Winston-Salem for treatment, police said. He is expected to recover. Two adults, who were also in the car, were uninjured.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Lexington police at 336-243-3302 or Lexington Area Crime Stoppers at 336-243-2400.
