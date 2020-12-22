Juvenile shot three times when gunfire erupts outside home in Winston-Salem

A juvenile was shot three times on Bretton Street in Winston-Salem on Monday night, police said.
The young person, whose name and age have not been released by investigators, was inside a home in the 1200 block of Bretton when the shooting began outside.
A woman who lives nearby said she heard several gunshots around 10:30 p.m.
The victim is being treated at a local hospital for serious injuries but is in stable condition and expected to recover.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County can also be reached via Facebook.
336-727-7369