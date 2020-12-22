 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Juvenile shot three times when gunfire erupts outside home in Winston-Salem
0 comments
alert top story

Juvenile shot three times when gunfire erupts outside home in Winston-Salem

{{featured_button_text}}

A juvenile was shot three times on Bretton Street in Winston-Salem on Monday night, police said.

The young person, whose name and age have not been released by investigators, was inside a home in the 1200 block of Bretton when the shooting began outside.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A woman who lives nearby said she heard several gunshots around 10:30 p.m.

The victim is being treated at a local hospital for serious injuries but is in stable condition and expected to recover.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County can also be reached via Facebook.

336-727-7369 

@wyoungWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News