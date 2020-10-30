Juvenile shot Thursday night in Winston-Salem

A young person was shot Thursday evening in the 200 block of Village Creek Court Winston-Salem, police said.

The juvenile, whose name and age were not made public, told police that someone fired a gun from a light-colored truck and fled.

The victim was taken to a hospital and was in serious but stable condition overnight. The juvenile is expected to recover, investigators said.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in the case. Anyone with information regarding this shooting or similar crimes is asked to call police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. You can also contact Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County on the organization’s Facebook page.