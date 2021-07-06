Juvenile wounded in shooting early Tuesday in Winston-Salem, police say

Staff Report
WINSTON-SALEM — A juvenile was hospitalized early Tuesday in stable condition with a gunshot wound to the right side, according to Winston-Salem Police.
Police responded to the 1100 block of Rich Avenue at 1:38 a.m. Tuesday after receiving a call about a shooting and found the injured juvenile, whose name was withheld in a news release issued by the police department.
The victim's age also was not released.
Police are asking the public to call them at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Residents can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.
