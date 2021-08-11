Juvenile wounded in shooting early Wednesday in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM — Police say a juvenile was hospitalized early Wednesday with a gunshot wound to the lower leg and the public is being asked for any information about the shooting.

At 12:51 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to a reported shooting in the 1100 block of East 15th Street, according to a news release from the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Several males had fired handguns in that area when the victim was struck and taken to a local hospital, police said in the news release.

Police are asking anyone with any information to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Residents can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.