Winston-Salem police arrested four juveniles in break-ins at vape shops on Reynolda Road on Thursday.

Police responded to a business burglar alarm at 12:57 a.m. at the Nasty Clouds Tobacco & Vape shop at 3756 Reynolda Road.

When officers arrived, they saw damage to a rear glass window, which is evidence of an attempted breaking and entering, police said. No one entered that business.

About 26 minutes later, police received a report of a second business burglar alarm at the Stratus Smoke & Vape shop at 2878 Reynolda Road, which is 2 miles from the Nasty Clouds shop, police said.

The suspects entered the Stratus Smoke shop and stole merchandise, police said.

Investigators linked both incidents to four suspects, police said.

Officers responded at 2:27 a.m. to assist emergency medical technicians at an apartment complex on Eltha Drive in the city's northwestern section, police said.

When officers arrived, they saw four juveniles in an apartment, and those juveniles matched the description of the suspects in the store incidents, police said.

Investigator arrested the four juveniles after they linked them to the break-in at Stratus, police said. Officers found stolen property in the apartment and a vehicle in the parking lot.

Police contacted the N.C. Division of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention, but a judge denied a request for secure custody orders for the juvenile offenders, police said.

The juveniles' parents were contacted, and local authorities are seeking petitions that will charge the four juveniles with felony breaking and entering, police said.