Kalvin Michael Smith convicted in larceny cases. His appeal in the 1995 assault of Jill Marker is still pending.

Kalvin Michael Smith, who has claimed innocence in a brutal 1995 attack on Jill Marker at the former Silk Plant Forest store, was convicted Wednesday on unrelated charges that he was driving a stolen vehicle and that he stole alcohol three different times from a local ABC store.

In Forsyth Superior Court, Smith, 51, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of stolen goods and three counts of habitual larceny.

Judge Gregory Hayes of Forsyth Superior Court consolidated the charges into one and sentenced Smith to a minimum of one year and a maximum of two years in prison. He will get credit for the 418 days he has spent in the Forsyth County Jail awaiting trial.

Assistant District Attorney Jonathan Shrader said in court that a Winston-Salem police officer saw Smith behind the wheel of a dump truck with an attached trailer in November 2020. Beth Toomes, Smith's attorney, said in court that Smith had been seen earlier that morning in the dump truck at a convenience store, where he had been accused of stealing beer. The truck had not been reported stolen at the time.

It was only later, after an employee who had operated the truck failed to report to work, that the dump truck was reported stolen, Toomes said.

Shrader said that Smith was accused of stealing alcohol three different times from a local ABC store, including a bottle of whisky and a bottle of bourbon. Smith stole the alcohol in early October and early November of 2020.

Shrader said Smith had previously been convicted of misdemeanor larceny several times in the mid-1990s.

In the Marker case, Smith filed his third appeal known as a motion for appropriate relief in Forsyth Superior Court in November, asking a judge to vacate his assault conviction based on newly discovered evidence of his innocence.

The case represents the most prominent allegation of wrongful conviction in Winston-Salem since the late Darryl Hunt was exonerated in 2004 of raping and murdering Deborah Sykes, a copy editor at the now-closed afternoon newspaper, The Sentinel. Hunt killed himself in 2016, the same year that Smith, who has never been exonerated, was released from prison on a technicality.

The Winston-Salem Journal published a series in 2004 that raised questions about the police investigation into Marker's assault. Since then, the Silk Plant Forest Citizens Review Committee concluded that there was no evidence that Smith was at the scene of the crime. The Silk Plant Truth Committee enlisted Chris Swecker, a former assistant FBI director, to conduct an independent review of the case. Swecker released a report in which he concluded that there were serious flaws in the police investigation and that those flaws undermined faith that Smith's conviction was just.

In court papers, Jim Coleman, the director of the Wrongful Convictions Unit at Duke University School of Law and Smith's attorney on the appeal, has said that Smith's more recent legal troubles are the result of Smith's alleged wrongful conviction and his substance-abuse problems.

The evidence Smith said is newly discovered is a witness who told the host of a 2016 MTV documentary that he and a friend saw a white man matching the description of Kenneth Lamoureux, a prime suspect in Marker's attack for the first six months of the police investigation, carrying a Maglite flashlight and walking to the back of the Silk Plant Forest store.

Several other witnesses told police that they saw a white man matching Lamoureux's description in the Silk Plant Forest store or in the shopping center where the store was located on the day of the attack. Lamoureux had a history of violence and had been known to harass and stalk Marker in the months before the attack.

The new appeal also said that Jenna Schopfer, a former supervisor at a daycare center where Marker also worked, talked to Marker minutes before the attack. Marker told her that Lamoureux had come into the store to ask her out and that he became angry and stormed out when she refused. Before hanging up the phone, Marker said, “He’s here! He’s here!” It appears that Marker was telling Schopfer that Lamoureux had come back into the store. Based on the evidence, Marker was attacked soon after that phone call, according to the appeal.

There was never any physical evidence that tied Smith to the crime scene, and he was identified as a suspect only after two ex-girlfriends, seven months apart, falsely told Winston-Salem police that Smith was involved in the latest assault, the appeal said.

Smith's appeal had been in limbo because Forsyth County prosecutors had previously declared a conflict and the N.C. Attorney General's Office, which had represented the District Attorney's Office before, said it could no longer do so due to budget cuts and a lack of resources. Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill had tried, without success, to seek outside counsel through the N.C. Conference of District Attorneys.

Last month, Judge Michael A. Stone of Forsyth Superior Court ruled that the Forsyth County District Attorney's Office has a conflict of interest and ordered the N.C. Conference of District Attorneys to assign new counsel.

A hearing has been scheduled for the week of Aug. 1 to see where things stand.