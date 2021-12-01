Kalvin Michael Smith files new appeal, seeking exoneration in 1995 assault of Jill Marker at Silk Plant Forest

The SBI submitted a report to the Forsyth County District Attorney's Office in 2004 but Coleman and Lau said they did not receive that report until 2014.

Williams also never turned over the video from Toys R Us, next to the Silk Plant Forest Store. The video might have bolstered Littlejohn's contention that he and Smith had gone to the toy store and that he had seen Smith in the Silk Plant Forest store. The video cannot be found, according to the motion, which alleges that Williams destroyed it after viewing it.

The motion also alleges that Williams used statements from a previous suspect, Shane Fletcher, a white man who was found to have been at Forsyth Medical Center on the night of Marker's attack, to frame Smith. His statement contained information that was never publicly shared, and Coleman and Lau said Fletcher's room was next to the room where Lamoureaux was. They contend it was possible that Fletcher got his information for his subsequent confession to police from Lamoureux.

Since his release from prison, Smith has been in and out of the Forsyth County Jail on a number of charges, including larceny, assault and drug possession. He is currently in the Forsyth County Jail awaiting trial on some of those charges.

Smith also has since had a child with a woman he was eventually convicted of assaulting.