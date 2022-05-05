Kalvin Michael Smith's appeal is in limbo because the Forsyth County DA's office has a conflict and outside prosecutors have not been found.

Kalvin Michael Smith's appeal of his conviction in the 1995 assault of Jill Marker at the former Silk Plant Forest store is in limbo.

The Forsyth County District Attorney's Office has declared a conflict, and the N.C. Attorney General's Office, which has defended Smith's conviction in previous appeals since 2008, has declined to take on Smith's latest effort to prove his innocence, which was filed in Forsyth Superior Court in late November.

And at a hearing Thursday in Forsyth Superior Court, Assistant District Attorney Penn Broyhill said his boss, Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill, has not had any success in getting prosecutors outside the county to take on the case. O'Neill, Broyhill said, has also approached prosecutors with the N.C. Conference of District Attorneys, with no success.

"(Jill Marker) and her family would like to be involved but without having counsel, whether outside our office or in, without a conflict, it's hard to find a way to go forward," Broyhill said Thursday.

That also means Smith's third attempt in Forsyth Superior Court to prove he is innocent is, for now, stuck in place.

Smith's case represents the most prominent allegation of a wrongful conviction in Winston-Salem since Darryl Hunt was exonerated about 20 years ago for the murder of Deborah Sykes, a copy editor at The Sentinel, the city's former afternoon newspaper. Hunt killed himself in 2016, the same year that Smith, who has never been exonerated, was released from prison on a technicality.

In November, Smith filed an appeal known as a motion for appropriate relief, asking a judge to vacate his conviction based on newly discovered evidence of his innocence. That evidence includes a new witness who told the host of a 2016 MTV documentary that he and a friend saw a white man matching the description of Kenneth Lamoureux, a prime suspect in Marker's attack for the first six months of the police investigation, carrying a Maglite flashlight and walking to the back of the store. Several other witnesses told police they saw a white man matching Lamoureux's description in the Silk Plant Forest store or in the shopping center where the store was around on the day of the attack. Lamoureux had a history of violence and had been known to harass and stalk Marker in the months before the attack.

Winston-Salem police inexplicably dropped Lamoureux, who died in 2011, as a suspect after he moved to Charlotte.

The new appeal also said that Jenna Schopfer, a former supervisor at a daycare center where Marker also worked, talked to Marker minutes before the attack during which Marker told her that Lamoureux had come into the store to ask her out and that he became angry and stormed out when she refused. Before hanging up, Marker said, "He's here! He's here!" It appears that Marker was telling Schopfer that Lamoureux had come back into the store. Based on the evidence, Marker was attacked soon after that phone call, according to the appeal.

Marker, an assistant manager, was brutally beaten on Dec. 9, 1995, resulting in severe brain injuries that put her in a coma for a period of time. She lives in Ohio where she is under 24-hour care.

Jim Coleman, co-director of the Wrongful Convictions Unit at Duke University School of Law and Smith's attorney, wrote a letter to Senior Resident Judge Todd Burke, who ordered the Forsyth County District Attorney to submit a written response to the appeal by June 6.

Broyhill filed a motion asking for a six-month extension because outside counsel had not been obtained. Coleman opposed the motion.

Judge Michael A. Stone of Forsyth Superior Court extended the deadline to the week of Aug. 1 and scheduled a status conference on the week of June 6 to see where the Forsyth County District Attorney's Office was in getting outside prosecutors assigned to the case.

In court, Agustin Baler, a second-year law student at Duke who was allowed to argue on Smith's behalf in court Thursday, said Smith's attorneys are not opposed to an extension but that six months seems excessive. A prosecutor who doesn't have any conflict and is assigned to the case should decide on when to issue a written response. He said Broyhill's motion was premature.

Broyhill said that no matter who is assigned the case will have to contend with the voluminous case file accumulated over the past 25 years since Smith's conviction.

He said O'Neill contacted the N.C. Attorney General's Office two weeks after Smith's appeal was filed and was told that the AG's office did not have sufficient staff to handle the case.

"Mr. O'Neill was surprised as anyone to find out that they didn't have the manpower to handle this case," he said.

Broyhill noted that Josh Stein is the current attorney general and that this comes a year after Stein beat O'Neill for the office.

Nazneen Ahmed, a spokeswoman for the N.C. Attorney General's Office, did not respond Thursday to a request for comment.

Since his release from prison in 2016, Smith has been in and out of the Forsyth County Jail on a number of charges, including larceny, assault and drug possession. Smith also has a child with a woman he was eventually convicted of assault. Coleman has said that many of Smith's problems stem from his alleged wrongful conviction. Smith also has been homeless and has dealt with substance abuse.

He is currently in the Forsyth County Jail on misdemeanor larceny charges based on allegations that he stole liquor from an ABC store. Forsyth County prosecutors have indicted him for felony habitual misdemeanor larceny, and Coleman said Smith is being pressured into accepting a plea deal or facing more prison time if he is convicted at trial.

"In either case, Mr. Smith's punishment will be enhanced by the erroneous conviction in this case," Coleman said in court papers.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.