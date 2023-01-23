Kernersville charges Winston-Salem man with firearm violations

KERNERSVILLE — A driver who fled a police stop was charged with firearms and other violations on Monday, authorities said.

Police said they stopped a vehicle on Justice Street near Bodenhamer Street around 9:20 a.m. Monday, but that the vehicle drove off when the officer approached.

Police gave chase but abandoned the chase on I-40 westbound for the safety of the general traveling public. The suspect vehicle kept traveling west but ran off the roadway and crashed into a ravine. Police said the driver got out and ran to a nearby wooded area. Kernersville police brought a police dog to the scene and found the suspect in a nearby residential neighborhood.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident and then taken to Kernersville Medical Center for medical conditions the suspect already had. On release from the hospital, Daquan Dewayne Glover, 27, of Winston-Salem was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon, driving with a revoked license, felony speeding to elude arrest and resisting and delaying an officer.

Glover was placed in the Forsyth County Jail with bond set at $200,000.

Police said the Winston-Salem Police Department and the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office helped on the case.