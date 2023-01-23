 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Kernersville charges Winston-Salem man with firearm violations

  • 0

KERNERSVILLE — A driver who fled a police stop was charged with firearms and other violations on Monday, authorities said.

Police said they stopped a vehicle on Justice Street near Bodenhamer Street around 9:20 a.m. Monday, but that the vehicle drove off when the officer approached.

Police gave chase but abandoned the chase on I-40 westbound for the safety of the general traveling public. The suspect vehicle kept traveling west but ran off the roadway and crashed into a ravine. Police said the driver got out and ran to a nearby wooded area. Kernersville police brought a police dog to the scene and found the suspect in a nearby residential neighborhood.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident and then taken to Kernersville Medical Center for medical conditions the suspect already had. On release from the hospital, Daquan Dewayne Glover, 27, of Winston-Salem was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon, driving with a revoked license, felony speeding to elude arrest and resisting and delaying an officer.

People are also reading…

Glover was placed in the Forsyth County Jail with bond set at $200,000.

Police said the Winston-Salem Police Department and the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office helped on the case.

336-727-7369 

@wyoungWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

This Day in History: The first woman M.D.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert