Kernersville man accused of having more than 9 pounds of heroin

A Kernersville man is facing drug charges, accused of possessing more than 9 pounds of heroin, court records show.

Mario Meza Gonzalez

Gonzalez

Mario de Jesus Meza Gonzalez, 23, of Bost Street was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of trafficking heroin and one count of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver heroin, according to an arrest warrant.

Gonzalez is accused of possessing and transporting less than 1 ounce of heroin, and he is accused of possessing slightly more than 9 1/2 pounds of heroin with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver that illegal drug, the warrant said.

Gonzalez was being held in the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set at $300,000, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said. He is scheduled to appear Monday in Forsyth District Court.

