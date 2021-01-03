Kernersville man accused of kidnapping and murdering a woman is being transferred to state prison on a safekeeping order.

A Kernersville man awaiting trial on murder and kidnapping charges has been transferred to the state prison system on a safekeeping order, according to court documents.
Jaron Allen Kubler, 31, of Loradale Drive, is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping and obtaining property by false pretenses. He is accused of kidnapping Kayla Melissa Dubuque and stabbing her to death on Jan. 4, 2019. Authorities said that Kubler drove afterward to Washington, D.C., where he told Metropolitan Police that he had killed a woman and left her body in his apartment.
Metropolitan police contacted Forsyth County Sheriff's deputies, who went to Kubler's apartment and found Dubuque's body on Jan. 6, 2019. According to an autopsy report, Dubuque died from multiple stab wounds to her head and neck.
Kubler could face the death penalty if convicted of first-degree murder.
Judge David Hall of Forsyth Superior Court signed an order for safekeeping that was filed on Dec. 10. In the order, Hall cited state law that allows for the transfer of a prisoner if that prisoner "exhibits violently aggressive behavior that cannot be contained and warrants a higher level of supervision."
His attorneys, David Freedman and Jerry Jordan, filed a motion on Dec. 8 seeking the safekeeping order. The motion said the order was needed due to the "violent nature of the charges in this case" and because Kubler had "exhibited 'aggressive" behavior in the past" that requires more supervision than the Forsyth County Jail can provide.
Freedman said Monday that the order "is in everyone's best interest."
Kubler was indicted on Nov. 30 on a charge of assault on a person employed at a state or local detention facility. An indictment alleges that on July 8, Kubler struck detention officer J.R. Stock in the head with a computer tablet, causing a cut on Stock's head that bled.
Kubler was indicted on first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping in July. In August, Judge Todd Burke of Forsyth Superior Court granted a request from prosecutors to pursue the death penalty against Kubler after what is known is a Rule 24 hearing.
Assistant District Attorney Alison Nicole Lester presented three out of a potential 11 aggravating factors aimed at justifying the pursuit of the death penalty — that Kubler had previously been convicted of a violent felony, that Dubuque was murdered while Kubler was committing another felony and that her murder was especially heinous, atrocious and cruel.
Kubler served a maximum of four years after he was convicted of assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting serious injury in Greene County. He was originally charged with attempted first-degree murder in that case. He also served nearly six years for an armed robbery conviction in Rockingham County.
A trial date has not been set.
