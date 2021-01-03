Kernersville man accused of kidnapping and murdering a woman is being transferred to state prison on a safekeeping order.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

His attorneys, David Freedman and Jerry Jordan, filed a motion on Dec. 8 seeking the safekeeping order. The motion said the order was needed due to the "violent nature of the charges in this case" and because Kubler had "exhibited 'aggressive" behavior in the past" that requires more supervision than the Forsyth County Jail can provide.

Freedman said Monday that the order "is in everyone's best interest."

Kubler was indicted on Nov. 30 on a charge of assault on a person employed at a state or local detention facility. An indictment alleges that on July 8, Kubler struck detention officer J.R. Stock in the head with a computer tablet, causing a cut on Stock's head that bled.

Kubler was indicted on first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping in July. In August, Judge Todd Burke of Forsyth Superior Court granted a request from prosecutors to pursue the death penalty against Kubler after what is known is a Rule 24 hearing.

Assistant District Attorney Alison Nicole Lester presented three out of a potential 11 aggravating factors aimed at justifying the pursuit of the death penalty — that Kubler had previously been convicted of a violent felony, that Dubuque was murdered while Kubler was committing another felony and that her murder was especially heinous, atrocious and cruel.