Kernersville man accused of killing his wife sent for competency evaluation.

A Forsyth County judge ordered a Kernersville man accused of killing his wife to be sent to Central Regional Hospital for an evaluation of his capacity to stand trial.

Jason Daniel Hyde, 42, of Bethel Church Road in Kernersville, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his wife, Maiko Hyde, 38, on April 5, 2019.

A Forsyth County jury indicted Jason Hyde for first-degree murder on June 21. Assistant District Attorney Elisabeth Dresel had scheduled what is known as a Rule 24 hearing for Wednesday. At a Rule 24 hearing, prosecutors indicate their intent to seek the death penalty based on at least one out of 11 aggravating circumstances.

But Judge Michael Stone of Forsyth Superior Court continued that hearing until Jason Hyde can be evaluated at Central Regional Hospital.

Jason Crump, Hyde's attorney, said he has represented Hyde for the past two years. Since Hyde has been held at the Forsyth County Jail, his understanding of his legal situation has deteriorated, Crump said.

"It is my belief that his ability to comprehend the situation he is in has diminished so that he can no longer understand the proceedings and is able to assist me in a reasonable manner," Crump said in court.